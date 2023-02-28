The Beach Superyacht Concept Range by Sinot Focuses on Flexibility and Comfort

The yachting industry has been focusing more on offering customers diversity and customization opportunities and on working alongside owners to realize their own visions. In an attempt to cater to the needs of as many prospective customers as possible, Dutch design studio Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design has come up with a new line of superyacht concepts that consists of three designs with lengths of 77, 88, and 99 meters (252, 289, and 324 feet).

25 photos Photo: Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design