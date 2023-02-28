The Beach Superyacht Concept Range by Sinot Focuses on Flexibility and Comfort

The yachting industry has been focusing more on offering customers diversity and customization opportunities and on working alongside owners to realize their own visions. In an attempt to cater to the needs of as many prospective customers as possible, Dutch design studio Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design has come up with a new line of superyacht concepts that consists of three designs with lengths of 77, 88, and 99 meters (252, 289, and 324 feet).
Called Beach, the new line represents the “next step in comfort and flexibility” and would also be perfect for wealthy folks who plan on operating multiple superyachts as a family or group of friends.
Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design studio is best known for designing the world’s largest yacht ever - the 117-meter (384-foot) Infinity built by Oceano - and other iconic superyacht models. For the new Beach series, the studio focused on offering the owner and their guests close connection to the water, and each of the three designs has unique options in the general arrangement so that owners can choose what best suits their lifestyle and preferences.
Sander Sinot, the designer behind the three superyacht concepts, says the new series “reflects the clear connection with outdoor living and the idea of being close to the water in perfect harmony with the aquatic environment. The beach theme is the basis for the interior style, allowing individual customization to ensure private exclusivity for each yacht.”
Featuring a modern design, the Beach trio of superyacht concepts comes with uncluttered, open-plan layouts to maximize the available space onboard. Transparent balustrades and floor-to-ceiling glass facades are meant to provide guests onboard with unobstructed views of the sea.
All of the new Beach superyachts have full-beam forward owner's staterooms, as it has become customary in modern vessels, as well as various VIP and guest staterooms and convertible cinema lounges.
The owner’s cabin has been designed as a personal sanctuary that combines classical and contemporary elements. Noteworthy features here include a luxurious his-and-hers dressing area, floor-to-ceiling windows to open up the space, as well as a private sitting area and a large Jacuzzi on the exterior forward deck. Given the project’s versatility, the designers say the stateroom could also be placed at the wheelhouse if the owner so desires.
The interiors boast a relaxed and informal vibe, and owners will be able to put their own touch on the furniture, decor, art pieces, and colors to reflect their personal taste and style.
The multi-purpose beach club situated on the lower deck conveys the main spirit of the Beach series, that of offering a deep and harmonious connection to the sea. It offers direct access to the exterior aft and comprises outdoor lounging areas, alfresco dining, an infinity pool, and sunbeds, acting as a perfect hub for socialization.
No details regarding propulsion type or speed for the new concept series have been revealed, but Yacht Architecture & Design is known for developing concepts that are ready to be built, and Beach 77, Beach 88, and Beach 99 are no exception.
Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design studio is best known for designing the world’s largest yacht ever - the 117-meter (384-foot) Infinity built by Oceano - and other iconic superyacht models. For the new Beach series, the studio focused on offering the owner and their guests close connection to the water, and each of the three designs has unique options in the general arrangement so that owners can choose what best suits their lifestyle and preferences.
Sander Sinot, the designer behind the three superyacht concepts, says the new series “reflects the clear connection with outdoor living and the idea of being close to the water in perfect harmony with the aquatic environment. The beach theme is the basis for the interior style, allowing individual customization to ensure private exclusivity for each yacht.”
Featuring a modern design, the Beach trio of superyacht concepts comes with uncluttered, open-plan layouts to maximize the available space onboard. Transparent balustrades and floor-to-ceiling glass facades are meant to provide guests onboard with unobstructed views of the sea.
All of the new Beach superyachts have full-beam forward owner's staterooms, as it has become customary in modern vessels, as well as various VIP and guest staterooms and convertible cinema lounges.
The owner’s cabin has been designed as a personal sanctuary that combines classical and contemporary elements. Noteworthy features here include a luxurious his-and-hers dressing area, floor-to-ceiling windows to open up the space, as well as a private sitting area and a large Jacuzzi on the exterior forward deck. Given the project’s versatility, the designers say the stateroom could also be placed at the wheelhouse if the owner so desires.
The interiors boast a relaxed and informal vibe, and owners will be able to put their own touch on the furniture, decor, art pieces, and colors to reflect their personal taste and style.
The multi-purpose beach club situated on the lower deck conveys the main spirit of the Beach series, that of offering a deep and harmonious connection to the sea. It offers direct access to the exterior aft and comprises outdoor lounging areas, alfresco dining, an infinity pool, and sunbeds, acting as a perfect hub for socialization.
No details regarding propulsion type or speed for the new concept series have been revealed, but Yacht Architecture & Design is known for developing concepts that are ready to be built, and Beach 77, Beach 88, and Beach 99 are no exception.