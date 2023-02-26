Travel the Seven Seas Aboard This Incredible Fan-Made LEGO Exploration Ship

Back in my day, when the internet was not so easily accessible and computers were used mostly for drawing in Paint, I usually learned all the cool stuff from the Discovery Channel. This fan-made LEGO set just reminded me of a few of the shows I used to watch as a kid.
Marine biology was one of the many things I was interested in as a child. Angry sharks, cute but dangerous orcas, and deep-sea mysteries. I remember even seeing a documentary about the Titanic, and I was truly impressed by how it has been disappearing over the years and how much ocean life changed it.
But the Titanic was not a research vessel, so let’s move to another important ship to humankind, the RV Calypso. Once upon a time (more specifically in the 1940s), it served as a British Royal Navy minesweeper. It then found new meaning in becoming the exploration vessel used by the famous oceanographic researcher, Jacques Cousteau.
This amazing LEGO set pays homage to that bit of history and was uploaded to LEGO Ideas by Beto_Builds on December 6, 2022, and managed to gather a bit over 300 supporters. Hopefully, it will reach even more.
The exterior design of this ship is closely resembling the RV Calypso exploration vessel. One side of the vessel is enclosed, while the other is open to fully showcase the interior.
Every room is thoughtfully created to fit all the necessities for a long journey of ocean discoveries. The interior even comprises a separate shower and toilet, a kitchen and dining room, and a cabin with a bunk bed. Other features include a laboratory with a microscope and a few Petri dishes, a storage room, a machine room, and a submarine bay.
It even comes with a helicopter, a boat, and a personal submarine. All have open cockpits with enough space for one minifigure. Speaking of minifigurines, this set also comes with no more, no less than seven of them. And each of the small dolls has its own profession. There are two marine biologists, a documentary director, a media specialist, a cartographer, and a mechanical engineer. The captain is none other than Jacques Cousteau with his famous red beanie.
To differentiate each minifigurine, they also come with accessories specific to their jobs, such as a map, a video camera, scuba diving suits, a phone, and more.
This set is quite big and can be built out of 1,830 pieces. It still needs to gather 10,000 supporters and then pass the LEGO expert review to have a chance of becoming a real set. Usually, sets this big also come with a substantial price. Depending on the final model and how large it ends up, we could see it being priced at around $200.
If this fan-made exploration ship caught your attention and you were a follower of the amazing Jacques Cousteau's Ocean Tales TV show, you can also support it, give feedback, or leave a comment. This way, you can help the creator get acknowledged by LEGO and maybe have a new and astonishing furniture decoration in the near future.
But the Titanic was not a research vessel, so let’s move to another important ship to humankind, the RV Calypso. Once upon a time (more specifically in the 1940s), it served as a British Royal Navy minesweeper. It then found new meaning in becoming the exploration vessel used by the famous oceanographic researcher, Jacques Cousteau.
This amazing LEGO set pays homage to that bit of history and was uploaded to LEGO Ideas by Beto_Builds on December 6, 2022, and managed to gather a bit over 300 supporters. Hopefully, it will reach even more.
The exterior design of this ship is closely resembling the RV Calypso exploration vessel. One side of the vessel is enclosed, while the other is open to fully showcase the interior.
Every room is thoughtfully created to fit all the necessities for a long journey of ocean discoveries. The interior even comprises a separate shower and toilet, a kitchen and dining room, and a cabin with a bunk bed. Other features include a laboratory with a microscope and a few Petri dishes, a storage room, a machine room, and a submarine bay.
It even comes with a helicopter, a boat, and a personal submarine. All have open cockpits with enough space for one minifigure. Speaking of minifigurines, this set also comes with no more, no less than seven of them. And each of the small dolls has its own profession. There are two marine biologists, a documentary director, a media specialist, a cartographer, and a mechanical engineer. The captain is none other than Jacques Cousteau with his famous red beanie.
To differentiate each minifigurine, they also come with accessories specific to their jobs, such as a map, a video camera, scuba diving suits, a phone, and more.
This set is quite big and can be built out of 1,830 pieces. It still needs to gather 10,000 supporters and then pass the LEGO expert review to have a chance of becoming a real set. Usually, sets this big also come with a substantial price. Depending on the final model and how large it ends up, we could see it being priced at around $200.
If this fan-made exploration ship caught your attention and you were a follower of the amazing Jacques Cousteau's Ocean Tales TV show, you can also support it, give feedback, or leave a comment. This way, you can help the creator get acknowledged by LEGO and maybe have a new and astonishing furniture decoration in the near future.