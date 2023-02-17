This Fan-Made Lego Ideas Private Jet Is Perfect for Your Most Exclusive Minifigures

Like many other people, I also have wondered how it would be to travel across the world aboard a private jet. And not just a private jet but the largest and longest-range business jet. Well, unless I somehow become rich overnight and have millions of dollars just lying around, otherwise might be impossible to do so. But that does not stop me from still owning a private jet for my Lego minifigures.
Imagine your minifigures would want to travel across the furniture to meet with their friends. That surely is impossible without a way of transportation. And what better way to travel safely and fast than with a Bombardier Global 7500?
This Lego Ideas was built and uploaded by Nobricksleft. Since it was uploaded it managed to gather over 4,000 supporters. There still are a few days left to gather more supporters in order to extend the time of which it can spend on the website. It might seem small in real life, but it is quite large for a Lego vehicle. It is built at a scale of 1/60 and a wingspan of 53 cm.
If it manages to become a real set the price might be quite big. Usually, these sets that have over 1,500 pieces can cost around $200 or more, depending on size, weight, and functions.
There are several color variations of this plane. Including a purple one based on a fan request, a golden one that was released during the fifth Flight Test Vehicle, and even a Christmas-themed one.
The model is sturdy enough to be played with and swooshed around. When not flying, it can simply be a unique piece of decoration by adding the plane to the display stand. The stand is also adjustable and so the plane can be displayed in many different positions
It would not be an awesome Lego set without having amazing functions. It comes with a detachable fuselage upper section that reveals the top-notch interior. You do not need the remove the top part to let the minifigures get inside the plane. The cabin door also opens.
Depending on what the minifigure might want to do while flying there are a few separate parts inside. They could take a nap in the luxurious bedroom, take a warm bath in the bathroom or cook something in the fully equipped kitchen.
Other features are moveable control surfaces such as flaps, stabilizers, elevator, rudder, and ailerons. You can also take a peek inside the turbofans and see how they have been made. The spoilers and thrust reversers can be added or removed.
If you do not want to have the plane on a stand, you can also use the landing gear. Keep in mind that as for now, the plane is heavier at the tail. For this reason, the builder added a small transparent stand behind the main wheels.
This amazing private jet needs to gather 10,000 supporters before it can be reviewed by a Lego member. If it passes that review, we might get the chance to see it become real one day. You, too, can support this stunning fan-made Lego, give it feedback, or leave a comment.
