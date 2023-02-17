This Fan-Made Lego Ideas Private Jet Is Perfect for Your Most Exclusive Minifigures

Like many other people, I also have wondered how it would be to travel across the world aboard a private jet. And not just a private jet but the largest and longest-range business jet. Well, unless I somehow become rich overnight and have millions of dollars just lying around, otherwise might be impossible to do so. But that does not stop me from still owning a private jet for my Lego minifigures.

20 photos Photo: Lego Ideas / Nobricksleft