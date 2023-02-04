This R/C Lego Ideas KTM X-BOW Took Two Years To Design, It's Completely Worth the Effort

If you start scrolling through the Lego Ideas website, you’ll probably end up spending hours looking at cool builds. So naturally, that’s exactly what I did, and I ended up finding this amazing remote-controlled KTM X-Bow Lego build.
If you’re a petrolhead, the name already got you interested, as the X-Bow undoubtedly makes it on the list of the quirkiest vehicles ever created. However, just because it’s a bit weird, it does not mean it isn’t great. This go-kart-looking creation is an absolute track-day weapon.
But you don’t need to take my word for it, as a rather famous car show called Top Gear proclaimed it as the best sportscar back in 2008 when it launched. And it’s easy to see why, as the X-Bow throws out everything that’s not strictly needed to go fast.
It would be somewhat fair to say that KTM embraced Colin Chapman’s philosophy to simplify and add lightness, except the X-Box is a rather complex piece of machinery. From an engine-start procedure that gave James May nightmares to a double-wishbone pushrod suspension, this car means business.
It was designed in collaboration with the Italian racecar manufacturer Dallara and boasts a turbocharged 2-liter Audi engine capable of 237hp (240ps) and 420Nm of torque. Arguably, that is a poor choice considering the mediocre power and signature issues regarding high maintenance requirements and oil consumption.
But there is a bright side to this. The car itself only weighs 1,740 pounds (790kg), so the power is more than enough to get you going really fast. On top of this, the option for a six-speed manual gearbox will definitely keep you engaged and entertained when throwing this car around corners.
It’s then easy to see why this Lego enthusiast was charmed by the idea of building a KTM X-Bow out of bricks. And what a superb job he did, albeit mind-numbingly complicated. Despite the rather modest size of the scale model, it houses a whopping number of 2,324 pieces, many taken from various official Lego Technic sets.
According to the person who created this Lego Ideas marvel, two years of hard work went into the project. With knowledge of hydraulics, pneumatics, electrics, and mechanical systems required to design it, we could jokingly say that he almost became an engineer through this process.
But the effort of facing so many unyielding challenges seems to have been worth the trouble, as the fruit of this labor puts some collector’s Lego sets to shame. The volume of details present in this build is simply staggering.
The pushrod suspension is a fully functional independent pushrod system, while the engine is a work of art. Everything from the turbo to the exhaust manifold and even the airbox has been meticulously included.
But the proverbial cherry on top of this 22.4-inch long by 13-inch wide automotive cake is the fact that it boasts an engine and is remote-controlled. Considering all the work that went into making this truly amazing build a reality, it’s absolutely worth supporting on the Lego Ideas website by any car enthusiast with a penchant for brick building.
But you don’t need to take my word for it, as a rather famous car show called Top Gear proclaimed it as the best sportscar back in 2008 when it launched. And it’s easy to see why, as the X-Bow throws out everything that’s not strictly needed to go fast.
It would be somewhat fair to say that KTM embraced Colin Chapman’s philosophy to simplify and add lightness, except the X-Box is a rather complex piece of machinery. From an engine-start procedure that gave James May nightmares to a double-wishbone pushrod suspension, this car means business.
It was designed in collaboration with the Italian racecar manufacturer Dallara and boasts a turbocharged 2-liter Audi engine capable of 237hp (240ps) and 420Nm of torque. Arguably, that is a poor choice considering the mediocre power and signature issues regarding high maintenance requirements and oil consumption.
But there is a bright side to this. The car itself only weighs 1,740 pounds (790kg), so the power is more than enough to get you going really fast. On top of this, the option for a six-speed manual gearbox will definitely keep you engaged and entertained when throwing this car around corners.
It’s then easy to see why this Lego enthusiast was charmed by the idea of building a KTM X-Bow out of bricks. And what a superb job he did, albeit mind-numbingly complicated. Despite the rather modest size of the scale model, it houses a whopping number of 2,324 pieces, many taken from various official Lego Technic sets.
According to the person who created this Lego Ideas marvel, two years of hard work went into the project. With knowledge of hydraulics, pneumatics, electrics, and mechanical systems required to design it, we could jokingly say that he almost became an engineer through this process.
But the effort of facing so many unyielding challenges seems to have been worth the trouble, as the fruit of this labor puts some collector’s Lego sets to shame. The volume of details present in this build is simply staggering.
The pushrod suspension is a fully functional independent pushrod system, while the engine is a work of art. Everything from the turbo to the exhaust manifold and even the airbox has been meticulously included.
But the proverbial cherry on top of this 22.4-inch long by 13-inch wide automotive cake is the fact that it boasts an engine and is remote-controlled. Considering all the work that went into making this truly amazing build a reality, it’s absolutely worth supporting on the Lego Ideas website by any car enthusiast with a penchant for brick building.