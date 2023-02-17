Humongous or Not, a Burgundy Caddy Escalade-V ESV Feels Prim, Proper on 28s

Come to think about it, the fifth-gen Cadillac Escalade – in its long wheelbase configuration called ESV – might very well be the world’s largest sport utility vehicle currently in production.
If you muse about it for a second, the 227-inch (5,766 mm) Cadillac Escalade ESV even trumps stuff like the old, early 2000s Ford Excursion, which at the time was a class 2 heavy-duty full-size SUV designed as a direct rival for the ‘smaller’ Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL. Now, even that (226.7 in/5.758 mm) behemoth is trumped by the Escalade ESV, even though only marginally, and the latter is indeed a tad lighter as it still weighs below 6k lbs.
Now, with the elephant in the china shop cleared, what can regular people do to make sure their fresh fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade ESV stands out in any crowd, not just the ones that love SUVs that look like penthouses on wheels? A nice, rich burgundy shade may go a long way, especially when it is joined by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine under the hood. Of course, you guessed correctly, the outrageous pick for the day is a 2023 Caddy Escalade-V ESV, not just your regular long-wheelbase tank, sorry, SUV.
Complete with 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of mountain-moving torque, the largest performance SUV available in the United States (which starts at $154,090) sure needs a bit of help from the aftermarket realm because even the large 22-inch alloy or forged wheels offered by Cadillac seem puny when joined by all that metal and glass real estate. No worries, though, as the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato probably know that. And humongous or not, a dark, crimson-shaded Escalade-V ESV will always feel a tad primmer and more proper when rolling on contrasting-black 28-inch wheels. Now, finally, the proportions are OK. Not perfect, and not even great, but they are much better than what the OEM has on offer.
Oh, well, perhaps a streetwise custom SUV is not exactly your personalized cup of tea, after all. No worries, the Forgiato folks have lots of outrageous choices to select from. And among an abundance of rather ugly white-and-crimson Corvette, dual-tone Mercedes S-Class, satin murdered-out Lambo Urus, and 22-inch-equipped all-glossy-black Dodge Challenger builds, a nicely lifted G-Class quickly and more desirably stood out in the crowd. And it did not do it on its G 63 4x4 Squared own, but rather with help from its new, bespoke sound system, the black-and-crimson Forgis, as well as the fresh all-black wrap! Now, how do you respond to that – with a vote for the burgundy Caddy or for the AMG?
Now, with the elephant in the china shop cleared, what can regular people do to make sure their fresh fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade ESV stands out in any crowd, not just the ones that love SUVs that look like penthouses on wheels? A nice, rich burgundy shade may go a long way, especially when it is joined by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine under the hood. Of course, you guessed correctly, the outrageous pick for the day is a 2023 Caddy Escalade-V ESV, not just your regular long-wheelbase tank, sorry, SUV.
Complete with 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of mountain-moving torque, the largest performance SUV available in the United States (which starts at $154,090) sure needs a bit of help from the aftermarket realm because even the large 22-inch alloy or forged wheels offered by Cadillac seem puny when joined by all that metal and glass real estate. No worries, though, as the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato probably know that. And humongous or not, a dark, crimson-shaded Escalade-V ESV will always feel a tad primmer and more proper when rolling on contrasting-black 28-inch wheels. Now, finally, the proportions are OK. Not perfect, and not even great, but they are much better than what the OEM has on offer.
Oh, well, perhaps a streetwise custom SUV is not exactly your personalized cup of tea, after all. No worries, the Forgiato folks have lots of outrageous choices to select from. And among an abundance of rather ugly white-and-crimson Corvette, dual-tone Mercedes S-Class, satin murdered-out Lambo Urus, and 22-inch-equipped all-glossy-black Dodge Challenger builds, a nicely lifted G-Class quickly and more desirably stood out in the crowd. And it did not do it on its G 63 4x4 Squared own, but rather with help from its new, bespoke sound system, the black-and-crimson Forgis, as well as the fresh all-black wrap! Now, how do you respond to that – with a vote for the burgundy Caddy or for the AMG?