Think Toyota’s Grand Highlander Is Too Big for the Family? Here are 5 Larger SUVs

The Japanese automaker unveiled the boxier, larger, longer-wheelbase, seven- or eight-seat sibling of the Highlander crossover not long ago, and that got us thinking – which are some other behemoth SUVs available on the U.S. market?
After much teasing and many rumors, Toyota made do with its promise to fight the likes of three-row Honda Pilot CUVs on their terms. And it presented the 2024 Grand Highlander as a massive, family-oriented three-row crossover with space for up to eight adults and seven carry-on suitcases in the trunk. I do not know who was left without a backpack for the next adventure, but some folks probably quickly imagined the up-to-362 hp hybrid CUV is maybe too large for their family.
That swiftly got us dreaming about big road trips and huge family adventures, so we decided to remind everyone – including us, which are some of the biggest SUVs that can be had on the U.S. market and can easily dwarf the Toyota Grand Highlander’s 201.4-inch (5,116 mm) length. Naturally, things can get a little biased but, on this occasion, these five picks will let geometry decide natural order, so hopefully, no fan feelings will be hurt.
5. Ford Expedition MAX & Lincoln Navigator L (221.9 in/5,636 mm)
These two Blue Oval products tie for fifth place, with the former having a starting MSRP of $61,190 while the latter kicks off a lot higher up the pricing ladder, at $94,965. Alas, that makes it cool for Ford to give people not just an ample choice of space but also of mass-market or premium family-oriented SUVs.
4. GMC Yukon XL (225.2 in/5,720 mm)
General Motors always knows how to hedge its bets and the humongous full-size SUV class is no stranger to siblings. As such, the GMC Yukon XL has already reached the twelfth generation, which was introduced a little over three years ago, in January 2020. It is based on the GMT T1XX platform shared with the current Silverado 1500 pickup truck, and prices start from an MSRP of $60,100, making it a tad cheaper than the Expedition MAX.
3. Chevrolet Suburban (225.7 in/5,733 mm)
Oddly enough, GMC Yukon XL’s sibling from Chevy, the Suburban, is not only the oldest nameplate still in continuous production even today, but also marginally larger than its sibling. And, with a base MSRP of $56,900 for the 2023 model year, it is also a bit more affordable than both the Expedition MAX and the Yukon XL. Well, Chevy does say “welcome to the big league,” but it was only talking about space, not the price.
2. Jeep Grand Wagoneer L (226.7 in/5,758 mm)
The American SUV and truck manufacturer not only has a Grand Wagoneer luxury model on top of the regular full-size Wagoneer but last year at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, it also presented us with the extended-length 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L! And the latter kicks off at no less than $92,140, which is still less than what Lincoln wants for the Navigator L, by the way. Cool, right?
1. Cadillac Escalade ESV (227 in/5,766 mm)
Well, well, the fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade truly is the king of all full-size luxury SUVs in North America. Not only in terms of poise and allure, but also as far as the overall dimensions are concerned. Plus, kudos to General Motors for allowing the behemoth ESV to play a little with the expectations by slapping its rivals silly with the lowest MSRP – the 2023MY starts at ‘just’ $84,190!