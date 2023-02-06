What’s Juicier: Lifted OBS Ford Bronco or Lowered Cullinan, Both Riding on Forgis?

Today, unless you want to be laughed at after buying a cheap car like a $16,245 Mitsubishi Mirage, you need to splash out at least $500k on an ultra-luxury super-SUV to be taken (really) seriously and stand out in any posh crowd.
Oh, wait, sometimes even that is not enough because then you need to approach either the OEM or an aftermarket outlet and ask them to make it unique. Such is the case with the ultra-luxury super-SUV stratosphere, on most occasions, when going after an Aston Martin DBX707, Lambo Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari Purosangue, or Rolls-Royce Cullinan build, among others.
Luckily, Rolls-Royce fans know there is ample choice around town – both from the OEM standpoint (Black Badge, for example) and from the POV of the aftermarket realm. Speaking of the latter, you really cannot go wrong when trying to stand out in a massively ritzy crowd when choosing the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. Sure, you could be in for one hell of an outrageous rollercoaster, on the other hand, but that is not always the case.
Sometimes the build is tastily subtle, while other times, the rest of the modifications can even redirect your attention from the cool aftermarket wheels. Here, let me give you a couple of examples because there is no need to take our word for granted. First, a little while back, the forged wheel company gave a social media shoutout to DESIGNBYTWM, “Houston’s one-stop solution for complete automotive customization” for using their creations on a ‘simple’ Rolls-Royce Cullinan build.
There is no fancy or ‘fugly’ widebody treatment, there are no Black Badge mods or other chrome delete procedures, and instead, the Cullinan wants to keep it white and chromed all day and night long. Plus, it rides subtly lowered on a massive set of Forgiatos that have an interesting design that is both modern and classy at the same time. Secondly, we have an alternative where you might even forget to check out the wheels because of all the other custom ‘goodies.’
So, their other recent highlight is basically a lifted “shoutout” to O.J. Simpson’s white Ford Bronco from the 1990s, aka an OBS full-size two-door SUV that rides high on its Forgiatos thanks to numerous mods – including a stunning Any Level Lift kit. Well, some might consider this positively outrageous, but I think it still wins our attention due to the level of focus on details – this is clearly a show ride that was gifted anything and everything with the sole purpose of impressing everyone. Even those who might go underneath the body, I reckon!
Oh, and if you really want something outrageous – just like much of Forgi’s tradition has gotten us accustomed – then we also have a green-on-gold 1975 Chevy Caprice Vert in the gallery that will not mind being called a scandalous donk…
Luckily, Rolls-Royce fans know there is ample choice around town – both from the OEM standpoint (Black Badge, for example) and from the POV of the aftermarket realm. Speaking of the latter, you really cannot go wrong when trying to stand out in a massively ritzy crowd when choosing the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. Sure, you could be in for one hell of an outrageous rollercoaster, on the other hand, but that is not always the case.
Sometimes the build is tastily subtle, while other times, the rest of the modifications can even redirect your attention from the cool aftermarket wheels. Here, let me give you a couple of examples because there is no need to take our word for granted. First, a little while back, the forged wheel company gave a social media shoutout to DESIGNBYTWM, “Houston’s one-stop solution for complete automotive customization” for using their creations on a ‘simple’ Rolls-Royce Cullinan build.
There is no fancy or ‘fugly’ widebody treatment, there are no Black Badge mods or other chrome delete procedures, and instead, the Cullinan wants to keep it white and chromed all day and night long. Plus, it rides subtly lowered on a massive set of Forgiatos that have an interesting design that is both modern and classy at the same time. Secondly, we have an alternative where you might even forget to check out the wheels because of all the other custom ‘goodies.’
So, their other recent highlight is basically a lifted “shoutout” to O.J. Simpson’s white Ford Bronco from the 1990s, aka an OBS full-size two-door SUV that rides high on its Forgiatos thanks to numerous mods – including a stunning Any Level Lift kit. Well, some might consider this positively outrageous, but I think it still wins our attention due to the level of focus on details – this is clearly a show ride that was gifted anything and everything with the sole purpose of impressing everyone. Even those who might go underneath the body, I reckon!
Oh, and if you really want something outrageous – just like much of Forgi’s tradition has gotten us accustomed – then we also have a green-on-gold 1975 Chevy Caprice Vert in the gallery that will not mind being called a scandalous donk…