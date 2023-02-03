827-HP Dodge Redeye Feels All Torn Apart Between Pearl Blue and Orange Lifestyles

O Dodge, where art thou? If you ask Stellantis, then the answer is simple. If you query instead the wonderous world of the aftermarket realm, the reaction is a lot more outrageous, frankly.
So, on the OEM side, we have Stellantis clearly putting Dodge on the path of the rising EV revolution. As such, the 2023 model year – along with no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special collectible editions – will be the final production template for the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger. Then, probably one will be off toward the car retirement home and the other will embark on the Banshee EV journey of discovery hinted at by the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
But then there is also the universe of aftermarket goodies, where everything and anything is permitted. Over there, all the ICE-powered Dodges can still embark on new ‘road trips’ that will make them feel a bit different from the norm. After all, you do not go about tuning, customizing, or personalizing your ride if you do not want to stand out in a crowd – even if it may be the wrong instead of the right one. Such might be the case here with this ‘little’ and ‘subtle’ Dodge. I was ironic, of course.
So, here are the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have yet another ‘subtle’ treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying their outrage. After a modded Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared that got just a few RS Edition treats here and there to look ready for overlanding on top of the Himalayas, as well as a bunch of Mercedes limousines – both old and new – this is at least a quick 180-degree turn to the Americana ways, frankly.
But what makes it so special? First of all, if it was green, you would have assumed the Hulk within was trying to get out. Instead, it is a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye that loves to stand out from the Mopar Plum Crazy crowd with a Pearl Blue plus Orange treatment on the outside. On the inside, there is lots of Peanut Butter – of the upholstery variety, not the food paste. As for what is hiding under the hood, the heavily upgraded Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 has gone slightly up from the OEM rating of 797 horsepower.
Instead, now it holds 827 ponies by way of an RS Edition performance exhaust package (+30 hp) and can allegedly sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds while the top speed has risen to 165 mph/266 kph. Speaking of the RS Edition goodies, those include lots of other perks, such as the astonishing custom 22-inch Forgiato Designs wheels dressed in Gloss Blue and Orange accents, the lowering suspension links, or the complete RS interior package, among others.
