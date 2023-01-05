821-HP Ferrari 488 Spider RS Is Blacker Than Night but Also Just a Tad Crimson

Born just before the current age of the F8 Tributo and Spider, the Ferrari 488 series bears the unmistakable staple of the elongated headlight design of the mid and late 2010s.
That makes it pretty easily recognizable even for those who are not necessarily ‘Tifosi’ – aka diehard Prancing Horse fans. The Type F142M was a mid-engine two-door ‘berlinetta’ and retractable hard-top convertible sports car that replaced the iconic yet aging 458. At the time, it also held the honor of being the first mid-engined Ferrari with a turbo V8 since the fabled F40.
Its successors, the F8 Tributo and Spider arrived in the spring of 2019. But not before the 488 went through GTB, Spider, Pista, Pista Spider iterations, some special editions like the Pista Piloti, and a handful of one-offs such as the J50, SP38 Deborah, or the stunning P80/C based on the motorsport-grade 488 GT3. Conspicuously, there was no record of a 488 Spider RS Edition.
However, that does not mean much in the aftermarket world of the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have yet another subtle treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying their outrage. First, simply because this Ferrari is mostly black instead of fully crimson.
Secondly, also because they may not have the chance to own it, as the customization and personalization specialist usually dabbles with VIPs and other stars, then presents their cool rides without even mentioning their names. And this happened on more than one occasion.
Anyway, this special Ferrari 488 Spider RS Edition features a mostly Nero (black) exterior colorway that is only interrupted by a few crimson accents on the body and the staggered Forgiato Designs 21 front and 22-inch rear aftermarket wheels. The interior, meanwhile, features a bit more crimson accents, though one can still judge them as of a far subtler nature than expected.
Moving on, tucked inside the midship engine bay is a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, which usually churns out 661 horsepower for a claimed manufacturer performance of three-second sprint time to 62 mph (100 kph), 8.3 seconds to 124 mph (200 kph), as well as a maximum speed of 205 mph (330 kph) after covering the quarter mile in 10.45 seconds.
Alas, those figures are history, now, thanks to a couple of upgrades – the RS titanium exhaust and RS performance ECU tune have lifted the grand total to no less than 821 ponies, giving it a new sprint time of 2.7 seconds to 62 mph/100 kph. Other subtle changes include the lowered suspension setup, RS Two Step Matte / Red Stripe Package, as well as the ceramic paint coating protection or nano-ceramic window and windshield tint, among others.
Its successors, the F8 Tributo and Spider arrived in the spring of 2019. But not before the 488 went through GTB, Spider, Pista, Pista Spider iterations, some special editions like the Pista Piloti, and a handful of one-offs such as the J50, SP38 Deborah, or the stunning P80/C based on the motorsport-grade 488 GT3. Conspicuously, there was no record of a 488 Spider RS Edition.
However, that does not mean much in the aftermarket world of the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have yet another subtle treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying their outrage. First, simply because this Ferrari is mostly black instead of fully crimson.
Secondly, also because they may not have the chance to own it, as the customization and personalization specialist usually dabbles with VIPs and other stars, then presents their cool rides without even mentioning their names. And this happened on more than one occasion.
Anyway, this special Ferrari 488 Spider RS Edition features a mostly Nero (black) exterior colorway that is only interrupted by a few crimson accents on the body and the staggered Forgiato Designs 21 front and 22-inch rear aftermarket wheels. The interior, meanwhile, features a bit more crimson accents, though one can still judge them as of a far subtler nature than expected.
Moving on, tucked inside the midship engine bay is a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, which usually churns out 661 horsepower for a claimed manufacturer performance of three-second sprint time to 62 mph (100 kph), 8.3 seconds to 124 mph (200 kph), as well as a maximum speed of 205 mph (330 kph) after covering the quarter mile in 10.45 seconds.
Alas, those figures are history, now, thanks to a couple of upgrades – the RS titanium exhaust and RS performance ECU tune have lifted the grand total to no less than 821 ponies, giving it a new sprint time of 2.7 seconds to 62 mph/100 kph. Other subtle changes include the lowered suspension setup, RS Two Step Matte / Red Stripe Package, as well as the ceramic paint coating protection or nano-ceramic window and windshield tint, among others.