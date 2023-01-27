Modded Mercedes G 63 4x4 Squared RS Edition Feels Ready for a Life of Adventure

The high-performance division of Mercedes-Benz Cars is ready for the long-promised paradigm shift towards full electrification and, as such, is sending off ICE-powered versions left and right, or at least in the land Down Under. But that does not mean it has completely abandoned the ICE lifestyle.
For example, the company has recently started deliveries of yet another mindlessly offending yet utterly enticing creation – the new generation of the 4x4 Squared G-Class lifestyle. Now the high-performance dune-bashing rock crawler is based on the latest AMG, though, aka the Mercedes-AMG G 63. And, of course, once sales started, the American aftermarket realm was already brimming with joy at the thought of ritzy transformations.
No worries, they were not mistaken – the appeal of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared has been sent through the roof and it’s a welcome departure from the eternal crossover-style ultra-luxury super-SUV duties of Lambo Urus or Rolls-Royce Cullinan. As such, we have seen the G 63 4x4 Squared do its leg day workout at the Vossen gym, big bad wolves disguised as AMG Red Riding Hoods, or even tweaked units being just a few mods away from deploying freedom and the lot.
Now it is also time to check out a ‘subtle’ adventurer. Well, sort of, since we are dealing with a Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared that looks like it was born lifted and only knows how to play with 577 ponies from its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 mill. It does all that, but I am not so sure about the performance figures (62 mph in 3.9 seconds and 155 mph/250 kph top speed) seen in the description of the post embedded below. It’s more like an advertisement for an E 63 S sedan, frankly, and mostly because a G 63 would not be able to achieve such high speeds on its off-roader tires.
Anyway, that is for the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International to account for. After all, now they have yet another ‘subtle’ treat that may or may not cause Mercedes-Benz fans to run amok crying their outrage. Still, I imagine that G-Class aficionados will not be offended by this build, which certainly looks ready to embark on a string of road-trip adventures that will see the owner tour the entire world – if he or she manages to climb the tiny ladder at the back and fit all the necessary luggage on the roof rack without getting hurt, that is.
Well, jokes aside, this G 63 4x4 Squared RS Edition in Steel (exterior) and Pearl (interior) is more than prepared for anything the owner (it may or may not be for sale – but it could also be a VIP’s latest custom ride) throws at it – whether we are talking about mall-crawling duties or dune-bashing shenanigans. Cool, right?
