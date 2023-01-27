Mercedes-AMG Sends Off C and E 63 S With Final Editions in the Land Down Under

The high-performance Mercedes-Benz division is just about ready to electrify its strategy in Australia, but not before a trio of popular models gets the proper ICE-powered farewell.
Mercedes-AMG will seek to expand its electrification plans in the land Down Under and is getting ready to “usher in a new generation of performance models utilizing highly efficient powerplants inspired by Formula 1 technology.” Of course, it first must get rid of various ICE-powered versions. And they are not booting them without so much as even a goodbye card. Instead, the feisty brand will give collectors the chance to snatch “several much-loved variants (with) a distinctive final flourish.”
Those “popular” models are the C 63 S Coupé and Cabriolet, as well as the E 63 S sedan, which are set to gain an “appearance and equipment makeover via unique Final Edition packages.” The good news is that all three of them will soon become available from local AMG Performance Centers as the order books open early next month (February 1st). Now, let us find out what makes each of them a bit more special on their way out from the Australian market.
The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Cabriolet Final Edition receives an eye-catching Manufaktur Graphite Grey magno paintjob and yellow and dark grey decals. Additionally, there is also a standard Exterior Carbon Package along with staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear cross-spoke alloy wheels, which do not care to hide the AMG ceramic front braking system from eager fan eyes. The cockpit includes AMG Performance front seats finished in a mix of Nappa grey and black with yellow stitching, plus an AMG Performance steering wheel, as well as a dark aluminum and matte carbon fiber atmosphere.
Pricing for the Final Edition package is AUD26,400 (MRLP includes GST and any applicable LCT but excludes all on-road costs), which comes on top of the vehicle’s AUD212,600 quotation. That’s $18,746 and $150,967 at the current exchange rate, respectively. For the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé Final Edition, the company adds the same goodies as on the open-top, plus the AMG Aerodynamics Package and an exterior badge along with the interior one. The pack does cost a bit more – AUD28,400 ($20,167) but the standard vehicle price is also a tad lower – AUD190,000 or $134,945 – to begin with.
Last, but not least, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ Sedan Final Edition gets that Graphite shade, some decals on the side skirts, an Exterior Carbon Package, plus 20-inch AMG cross-spoke alloy wheels. The AMG ceramic braking system is present, as well, along with Multibeam LED headlights. Inside, the AMG Performance front seats are wrapped in Nappa grey or black with yellow stitching, the AMG Performance steering wheel is finished in leather and Dinamica, while the feisty ambiance is complemented with carbon fiber trim.
Additionally, the driver gets the Driving Assistance Package, and an MBUX augmented reality feature for the navigation system. Of course, the package is even more expensive here, to the tune of AUD39,900 ($28,332) on top of the vehicle’s AUD272,000 ($193,140) list price.
