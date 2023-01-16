Mercedes 420 SEL AMG RS Edition Proves That Even Oldies Enjoy Custom Goodies

The luxury German automaker is heralded as the go-to brand when it comes to posh, heavy, stylish, traditionalist premium four-door sedans. And it’s all S-Class’s fault for that, frankly.
The model is also known as S-Klasse due to its former Sonderklasse (German for “special class”) title and was officially born in 1972 with the advent of the first generation – aka W116. Sure, its roots can be traced further back in time, to the W108, ‘Fintail,’ or ‘Ponton’ models, but for all intents and purposes, that’s where we started counting the seven generations up to the contemporary W223.
Which, by the way, is a major darling of the North American aftermarket community. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as there are numerous examples out there – including of the murdered-out variety. Alas, this time around, we are going to discuss a different color – usually associated with sadness.
Frankly, since blue is my favorite hue, I have never felt depressed when seeing this shade anywhere on planet Earth. And I am not going to start right now, especially since the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have another subtle treat that may or may not cause certain classic car fans to run amok crying their outrage – a Mercedes-Benz 420 SEL fitted with the visually fresh AMG body kit (but none of the power upgrades).
Given its model branding, this S-Class belongs to the second-generation W126’s second series (1986-1991) and is motivated by a 231ps/228 hp 4.2-liter V8 that is said to be capable to send this RS Edition to 62 mph/100 kph in 7.9 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 135 mph/217 kph. RSI rarely dabbles with vintage models – but when it does, everything is of the highest quality. As such, after seeing ‘older’ stuff like a Chevy SS (also dressed in blue, though not of the Horizon Blue variety), a 1989 BMW 635CSi in white over black, or an RS Edition Chevy Impala SS, now it is also time to get acquainted with this example’s Dove Gray interior.
As always, there is also an overabundance of RS Edition options. Among them, we could easily mention highlights such as the complete aerodynamic kit from AMG, chromed exhaust tips, the iconic ‘Hammer’ wheels that are matched with the body color, or the Euro-style instrument cluster, signaling that we are potentially dealing with one of those cool, underground gray-market imports.
Plus, there are also suspension-lowering parts from H&R along with a full Bilstein shock system swap, and more AMG features inside. As for the dedicated RS goodies, those include classic apparitions such as the gloss lighting package, two-tone painted license plate trim ring, the ceramic paint coating protection, along with the nano-ceramic window and windshield tints.
Which, by the way, is a major darling of the North American aftermarket community. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as there are numerous examples out there – including of the murdered-out variety. Alas, this time around, we are going to discuss a different color – usually associated with sadness.
Frankly, since blue is my favorite hue, I have never felt depressed when seeing this shade anywhere on planet Earth. And I am not going to start right now, especially since the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have another subtle treat that may or may not cause certain classic car fans to run amok crying their outrage – a Mercedes-Benz 420 SEL fitted with the visually fresh AMG body kit (but none of the power upgrades).
Given its model branding, this S-Class belongs to the second-generation W126’s second series (1986-1991) and is motivated by a 231ps/228 hp 4.2-liter V8 that is said to be capable to send this RS Edition to 62 mph/100 kph in 7.9 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 135 mph/217 kph. RSI rarely dabbles with vintage models – but when it does, everything is of the highest quality. As such, after seeing ‘older’ stuff like a Chevy SS (also dressed in blue, though not of the Horizon Blue variety), a 1989 BMW 635CSi in white over black, or an RS Edition Chevy Impala SS, now it is also time to get acquainted with this example’s Dove Gray interior.
As always, there is also an overabundance of RS Edition options. Among them, we could easily mention highlights such as the complete aerodynamic kit from AMG, chromed exhaust tips, the iconic ‘Hammer’ wheels that are matched with the body color, or the Euro-style instrument cluster, signaling that we are potentially dealing with one of those cool, underground gray-market imports.
Plus, there are also suspension-lowering parts from H&R along with a full Bilstein shock system swap, and more AMG features inside. As for the dedicated RS goodies, those include classic apparitions such as the gloss lighting package, two-tone painted license plate trim ring, the ceramic paint coating protection, along with the nano-ceramic window and windshield tints.