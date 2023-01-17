Manny Khoshbin’s Wife Gives His Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² a Chance to Shine in Photoshoot

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² is one of the latest cars to arrive in Manny Khoshbin’s garage. But while we’ll probably never get to see his wife, Leyla, drive it, she definitely enjoyed using it as a prop in a new photoshoot.
Manny Khoshbin’s garage includes a lot of limited-edition cars, most of them very expensive. Among them are several Bugattis, Pagani, and more exclusive brands. Most recently, he added a Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared to his collection, which is a true beast. A big one, too.
And, in a video posted shortly after taking delivery of it, the real estate mogul revealed his wife, model Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, wasn’t too convinced of this one. And not because it’s not an impressive powerful ride, but because it is so big. He revealed he took her out for breakfast in the massive off-roader and she decided that was the “first and last” time she wanted to get inside it, because it was hard for her to get in and out of it.
But that doesn’t apply to photoshoots, too. Because one of her latest posts on social media features none other than the white Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared.
She shared a short video in which she shows up wearing a black outfit combined with a fuchsia bag and jacket, passing by the Mercedes. She wrote on top of the video, "Does this car make me look small?" The answer is yes, it surely does. She begins by walking by it from the driver's side and the massive off-roader towers over her. And we can totally get why she has trouble hopping inside it.
She also added a few pictures posing in front of it and the angle doesn't make her seem so small. But we know the truth. However, the rugged off-roader makes for a great prop in her impromptu photoshoot.
When it comes to specs, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² truly delivers. The German premium car manufacturer described it as "the most G-Class ever." It's powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged M177 V8 engine, which delivers 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. Which are the same figures as those of the regular G 63, but 161 horsepower (163 ps) and 176 lb-ft (237 Nm) more than the G 550 4x4 Squared.
Mercedes has been keeping the exact performance figures under wraps. But, considering that the G 63 counterpart can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds, the 4x4 Squared should cover that in around 5 seconds.
There are very slim chances that Leyla Milani-Khoshbin will try out the abilities of this ride, as she barely seems interested in getting in the driver’s seat. Until then, she can just use it for photoshoots as she just did, before going back to driving her Rolls-Royce Ghost.
