Nardo Grey S 580 on Matching Forgiato 22s Could Make Kim K or Audi 'Spalding' With Envy

What is Nardo Grey? Well, unless you have been living under a Mars rock or do not care at all about automotive shenanigans, you would already know that it is one of Audi’s most coveted classic hues.
So, it was originally a color developed for Audi vehicles. But over time its popularity grew so much that it has morphed into one of the most fashionable shades in the automotive realm. Hey, even Kim Kardashian has become so fond of it that she has an entire fleet of premium and ultra-luxury vehicles dressed up for the gray occasion. Sure, she does not call them Nardo because it would not be trendy of her.
As such, no one should be surprised if even the competition has adopted the hue – even if sometimes they did so completely involuntarily. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a recent example from across the imaginative North American aftermarket realm. So, meet the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have yet another subtle treat that may or may not cause Mercedes-Benz fans to run amok crying their outrage.
On this occasion, we are not dealing with an old-school Mercedes-Benz 420 SEL treated to AMG and RS goodies to make it a tad more contemporary. Instead, we jump back to modern times with a seventh-generation (W223) S-Class of the S 580 variety. The posh German limousine has been treated to a Nardo makeover on the outside, and the company sure took the monochrome treatment to the extreme, as everything is now gray – including the emblems, formerly chromed details, or even the plastic bits and pieces that cover the front sensor array!
No tuning modifications have been operated to the S 580 powertrain, so we are dealing with a stock ensemble of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generating 496 hp and a 48V MHEV EQ Boost assistant that adds another 20 ponies when needed. The performance is great, of course, to the tune of a 62 mph (100 kph) sprint in around four seconds and a 155 mph (250 kph), limited top speed. But this data is of lesser importance compared to the visual impact of the RS edition goodies.
As such, the rather stunning Spalding-style interior color is complemented by 22-inch Forgiato Designs wheels that were matched to the body hue with Nardo Gloss powder coating, just like the brake calipers. In addition, there is also an RS smoke lighting package, Nardo Gloss badging, and chrome delete, plus a 20-mm lowered suspension setup (via links). As always, the ubiquitous RS two-tone trim ring, the RS ceramic paint coating protection, and nano-ceramic window & windshield features are not missing in action, either.
