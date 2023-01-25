autoevolution
 
Millennial tiny home
People choose to buy or build tiny houses for a variety of reasons. Besides affordability and a reduced environmental footprint, tiny houses are often seen as a way to live with less clutter and gain more freedom and flexibility. Their versatility allows for a more mobile lifestyle, which is very appealing to digital nomads, but also to families who want to explore the outdoors in comfort or to retirees who decide to hit the road.

Millennial Tiny House Features Retractable Staircase, Underfloor Storage, and Home Office

A highly versatile tiny house that would make the perfect mobile abode for anyone looking for a simpler, more minimalist lifestyle is the Millennial home on wheels crafted by New Zealand-based company Build Tiny.

Though the design is by no means a new one, as the Millennial was completed in 2017, it’s one of the most innovative mobile tiny homes I have come across so far and still remains relevant in today's market. It is simple, practical, and gorgeous inside and out, boasting some innovative features that make it stand out from the crowd, like a retractable staircase, a dedicated stay-at-home office space, and a large storage compartment under the living room floor.

Meeting all NZTA requirements for a light trailer, this modern mobile dwelling is built on a double-axle trailer with roll-formed steel framing and measures 24 feet (7.2 meters) long and 8 feet (2.4 meters) wide, offering a total of just 186 square feet (17 square meters) of space.

Earthwool insulation in the ceiling and walls, paired with polystyrene insulation for the floors, ensures the tiny house is well-equipped to withstand any kind of weather. It features a standard RV-style utility hookup, but the company also offers a full off-grid solar package for more autonomy on the road.

Millennial was Build Tiny’s very first model, and despite the limited living space, it feels much more spacious than it is thanks to the open design with large double-glazed windows and the clever use of every nook and cranny. Space-saving features such as the retractable staircase and under-the-floor storage solution really give it the functionality of a much bigger home.

Featuring a rather unassuming exterior, the compact tiny house includes everything you might need in a modern home, including a living area, a fully kitted-out kitchen, a gorgeous bathroom, a loft bedroom, and even a home office.

As you enter the house through either of the two large French doors, you get into the living room, which occupies the center of the home. As mentioned, it has generous underfloor storage, eliminating the need for big closets inside the house. However, there is a caveat with this configuration, as having a couch or a dining table would block access to the storage area. The issue can be solved with movable seating solutions, though. Built-in shelving and a chair hanging from the ceiling can be seen in the photos presenting the tiny house prototype back when it was launched.

The big doors on either side of the house allow for natural light to get in, optimize airflow, and open the interior to the outside.

The galley kitchen is as gorgeous and functional as those seen in small modern apartments. It offers plenty of storage space and is equipped with everything needed for meal prepping, including a two-burner gas cooktop, a full-size propane oven, a sink, and a refrigerator/freezer. Generous cabinets and countertops complete the package, ensuring plenty of space for kitchen utensils and groceries.

Certainly, the most innovative feature of the Millenial tiny house is its custom-engineered retractable staircase, which slides into the wall to free up space. It is made from a lightweight aluminum frame and poplar-plywood and offers access to the main sleeping loft. When the owner needs to go to sleep, they just need to pull it out from the wall cabinetry and lock it into place for stability.

The main loft is big enough to fit a comfortable double mattress and allows for enough head height to sit in bed and read or watch your favorite shows.

A wall ladder in the kitchen area provides access to the second loft, which has been arranged as a home office with a built-in desk attached to the wall. There is a cut-out into the floor to allow the owner to sit comfortably at the desk with the feet down on a shelf in the kitchen below.

Right next to the pull-out staircase, there is a door leading into the bathroom, which is just as beautiful as the rest of the house. It features a shower, sink, a composting toilet on wheels, and even a laundry area. Decent storage, including a wardrobe, is provided by the wall that hides the staircase.

Build Tiny offers the Millennial tiny home at different price points, depending on the stage of completion. It starts at NZD59,750 (roughly US$38,593 at today’s exchange rates) and can go up to NZD120,500 (US$77,832) for the full turnkey-ready version.

