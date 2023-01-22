This Is Misty, the Vardo-Style DIY Tiny House Meant to Inspire You

Stephanie Fisher is a German-born Canadian and former real estate agent whose business took a massive hit with the international health crisis. The latter part is of the utmost importance, because it represented the catalyst for the decision that would change her life. When half of the world’s population was baking sourdough bread and the other half was binge-watching on streaming platforms during lockdown, Stefanie built herself the dream home.
She calls that dream home Misty, a Vardo-style, gypsy-wagon-like tiny home that she’s been using to travel the world and connect with people, have new experiences, and live life to the fullest. All these might sound like cliches, but Stefanie’s story is anything but: it’s the perfect motivational story for anyone thinking of making the transition, because, she says, if she can do it, anyone else can.
Misty is a DIY (do it yourself) project that Stefanie started when she realized she could get around social restrictions by hitting the road. She’s honest about her experience: in her youth, she used to travel in a Dodge van, so she knew all there is to know about making do with the tiniest of spaces, and she’s also had experience with carpentry, having done remodels on a couple of houses and a coffee shop. She was no builder though, but she was willing to learn so she’d build Misty just the way she wanted it, which in this case, means a tiny with clear Romani inspiration.
Sitting on a single-axle former toy trailer (with a new axle and new brakes), Misty has cedar tongue and groove siding and all-around thick insulation. The interior is birch plywood on the walls and the roof, with aromatic cedar for the counterops. The wood is left unpainted for a more rustic, Vardo-like vibe, and for easier maintenance.
Inside, Misty offers a complete kitchen, with a propane fridge and cooking range with oven, a custom copper sink fed by a foot pump, and ample storage. Two five-gallon (19-liter) containers hold freshwater for the sink, while another five-gallon is for the greywater.
The dinette is made up of two benches with integrated storage, and a pull-out table. Under the table is a pull-out ramp that Stefanie uses as a step for herself and Ralphie the dog to get inside the bed in the loft. The interior is cramped, but the angled walls and the rounded roof create the impression of more space; plus, Stefanie is rather on the short side, and that helps in her case as well.
There are more storage options up in the bed, with cabinets built into the frame on which sits the full-size foam mattress. In keeping with the Vardo styling, the bed is framed by a plywood arch, decorated with Indian mirrors and Moroccan light fixtures. Exterior storage is also available, where Stefanie keeps her leveling jacks, propane tanks, and outdoor cooking utensils, including an exterior range with oven.
Misty doesn’t have a bathroom, but Stefanie doesn’t have to rely on public restrooms. There’s the flushing porta-potty inside, and a water heater system, which connects to the exterior propane system and a handheld outdoor shower. Stefanie says this solution works well for her.
Though very small, Misty can go off-grid for about five days, once everything is filled up. Stefanie initially wanted solar panels on the roof, but the guy she contracted for the job bailed out on her, so she opted instead for portable panels. She also uses LED light bulbs and LED strips that run on solar power, while the kitchen appliances run on propane.
As far as inspirational stories go, this one is impressive. Especially if you consider that it only cost $15,000 to build, over a period of one year.
