20-ft-long tiny home is stacked with amenities
It's incredible what Baluchon can do with compact spaces. The French tiny home builder can transform 20-foot (6-meter) homes into a creative heaven. And its latest model follows the same pattern. This pint-sized house on wheels can accommodate three people, and it also manages to fit inside all the necessary amenities. It even has an indoor suspended hammock floor!

Baluchon's Teeny Tiny Home Has It All, Including a Suspended Hammock Floor

Baluchon's story began in 2014 when Laëtitia and Vincent ventured into the world of tinies. Back then, the two didn't know each other. However, they both wanted to downsize and live simpler, so they started building their own little homes, which later became their permanent residences. A year later, their paths crossed, and they decided to work together to help others achieve their tiny dreams. That's how Baluchon was born.

Over the years, the company has designed numerous tiny homes that stand out. The builder is known for creating ultra-compact tiny houses on wheels that incorporate tons of storage hacks and space-saving contraptions. Moreover, the units have clever layouts that offer enough wiggle room, allowing people to enjoy the modern conveniences they would usually find in traditional homes.

The company also builds houses that have a contemporary design, which blends with rustic touches to create an inviting, cozy space. Baluchon's new tiny is no different. The interior includes planed natural spruce, white raw spruce, and solid oak. Everything feels bright and airy, although this mobile habitat is just 20 ft (6 meters) long.

That's because it has numerous large windows that let natural light bathe the interior. In fact, the first thing you're going to notice once you step inside is the light-filled living room, which comes with a large bench that doubles as a bed, allowing an adult to sleep comfortably. During the day, three people can sit there and admire the views provided by the large windows positioned right next to the bench.

This area also includes a table that can seat three and a wood-burning stove that keeps the place warm and cozy during cold winter days. But that's not all. People will find three large drawers underneath the bench that offer plenty of space. They can use them to store away bed covers, clothes, or other necessary items that don't have a place of their own inside this tiny home. You'll notice that the living room/bedroom has four wooden shelves that are perfect for books, small decorations, or plants.

A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which doesn't feel that compact. It has several drawers and cabinets for storage, and it also comes with a generous countertop that provides plenty of space. Owners will also find the necessary appliances that they need to prepare delicious meals. The kitchen is equipped with a sink, a four-burner propane cooktop, and a small oven. It even includes a fridge and a dishwasher. This charming little house manages to squeeze inside everything you could possibly need to live comfortably.

Across the kitchen area, you'll find even more storage. There are numerous drawers, and you can spot another countertop. This one can serve as a small workspace or as a coffee corner. Interestingly, this tiny comes with a custom-made wardrobe that features a special compartment designed to fit the owner's bow.

The bathroom is separated from the rest of the house via a pocket door. As you'd expect, it's pretty compact. However, it does have enough room for a shower and a dry toilet. You'll also find two floating shelves and a towel rack. Above the bathroom, you can find the lofted bedroom. People can access this area by using a wooden staircase.

It's a unique space that's also filled with natural light. It has a bed that can comfortably sleep two people and a cabinet with open shelving. The cabinet is great for storage, but it also acts as a divider, separating the sleeping area from a suspended hammock floor that makes space stretch further into the tiny home.

It's not the first time Baluchon has used this smart solution. The builder has designed some tinies with netting that stretches between two lofts. Adding a hammock floor is a great way to make the most out of unused open spaces. It gives character to the house and functions as a perfect relaxing spot. From there, dwellers can also admire the stunning views offered by the large windows in the living room.

It's a gorgeous custom tiny home that has a little bit of everything. Baluchon designed it for a young boy and his parents. The owners decided to name it Ræv (meaning "fox" in Danish) since it's their son's favorite animal. Although small, Ræv will serve as their main home once it gets delivered.

Unfortunately, there's no price mentioned for this charming little house on wheels. That's because every unit designed by the French builder is custom-made to fit the needs and preferences of its owners. So the layout, the materials, as well as the appliances included can vary from customer to customer. However, it's worth mentioning that it sells half-assembled homes that start at €50,000 (~$54,200), as well as turnkey units that start at €85,000 (~$92,100).



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Baluchon tiny house tiny home downsize mobile home WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

