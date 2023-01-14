Baluchon's Teeny Tiny Home Has It All, Including a Suspended Hammock Floor

Baluchon's story began in 2014 when Laëtitia and Vincent ventured into the world of tinies. Back then, the two didn't know each other. However, they both wanted to downsize and live simpler, so they started building their own little homes, which later became their permanent residences. A year later, their paths crossed, and they decided to work together to help others achieve their tiny dreams. That's how Baluchon was born.
Over the years, the company has designed numerous tiny homes that stand out. The builder is known for creating ultra-compact tiny houses on wheels that incorporate tons of storage hacks and space-saving contraptions. Moreover, the units have clever layouts that offer enough wiggle room, allowing people to enjoy the modern conveniences they would usually find in traditional homes.
The company also builds houses that have a contemporary design, which blends with rustic touches to create an inviting, cozy space. Baluchon's new tiny is no different. The interior includes planed natural spruce, white raw spruce, and solid oak. Everything feels bright and airy, although this mobile habitat is just 20 ft (6 meters) long.
This area also includes a table that can seat three and a wood-burning stove that keeps the place warm and cozy during cold winter days. But that's not all. People will find three large drawers underneath the bench that offer plenty of space. They can use them to store away bed covers, clothes, or other necessary items that don't have a place of their own inside this tiny home. You'll notice that the living room/bedroom has four wooden shelves that are perfect for books, small decorations, or plants.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which doesn't feel that compact. It has several drawers and cabinets for storage, and it also comes with a generous countertop that provides plenty of space. Owners will also find the necessary appliances that they need to prepare delicious meals. The kitchen is equipped with a sink, a four-burner propane cooktop, and a small oven. It even includes a fridge and a dishwasher. This charming little house manages to squeeze inside everything you could possibly need to live comfortably.
The bathroom is separated from the rest of the house via a pocket door. As you'd expect, it's pretty compact. However, it does have enough room for a shower and a dry toilet. You'll also find two floating shelves and a towel rack. Above the bathroom, you can find the lofted bedroom. People can access this area by using a wooden staircase.
It's a unique space that's also filled with natural light. It has a bed that can comfortably sleep two people and a cabinet with open shelving. The cabinet is great for storage, but it also acts as a divider, separating the sleeping area from a suspended hammock floor that makes space stretch further into the tiny home.
tinies with netting that stretches between two lofts. Adding a hammock floor is a great way to make the most out of unused open spaces. It gives character to the house and functions as a perfect relaxing spot. From there, dwellers can also admire the stunning views offered by the large windows in the living room.
It's a gorgeous custom tiny home that has a little bit of everything. Baluchon designed it for a young boy and his parents. The owners decided to name it Ræv (meaning "fox" in Danish) since it's their son's favorite animal. Although small, Ræv will serve as their main home once it gets delivered.
Unfortunately, there's no price mentioned for this charming little house on wheels. That's because every unit designed by the French builder is custom-made to fit the needs and preferences of its owners. So the layout, the materials, as well as the appliances included can vary from customer to customer. However, it's worth mentioning that it sells half-assembled homes that start at €50,000 (~$54,200), as well as turnkey units that start at €85,000 (~$92,100).
