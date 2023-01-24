This Adorable Tiny Home Fits a Workspace and a Bathtub Into Less Than 200 Sq Ft

Although there's no set definition for a tiny house, it is generally thought of as a smaller version of a traditional home. Usually, these micro dwellings offer less than 500 sq ft (46 sq meters) of living space. But even if they come with less square footage, that doesn't mean that they aren't equipped with all the necessities.
There are numerous tiny homes that push the boundaries of small space design, proving that you can live in a smaller place just as comfortably as you would in a regular-sized dwelling – and this 16-ft (4.8-meter) mobile habitat is a great example. This cute little house on wheels was dubbed "Nicole's Tiny Home," and it was designed by MitchCraft Tiny Homes, a builder located in Fort Collins, Colorado, that has been around since 2015.
Over the years, the company has created over 70 tinies with clever layouts that maximize every square foot of space. Nicole's Tiny Home is an 8 ft wide (2.4 meter wide) house that sits on a double-axle trailer. It has a two-tone exterior that matches a stunning interior loaded with amenities. In fact, it manages to squeeze function into just 198 sq ft (18.3 sq meters) of space.
You can also spot a small countertop and an electric fireplace that keeps you warm during cold winter days. Above the fireplace, you have some additional storage provided by a small cabinet. Since the home has an open-concept layout that makes it feel larger, you can also see the kitchen from the living room. Although it's not super spacious, the kitchen has it all. It is equipped with all the necessary appliances.
You can find a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, a deep sink, and a full-size refrigerator. There's even a dishwasher included! The owners will have plenty of space to cook up a storm since the kitchen has a generous stainless steel countertop and pull-out counter extension.
You'll see that the bottom of the staircase has an extra step that makes it easier for dwellers to access the loft. When not in use, owners can fold the step up against the staircase to maximize space. The bedroom, as I've already mentioned, is located upstairs. It includes a bed with storage underneath that comfortably sleep two. There's plenty of storage space as well. You'll find a large cabinet with open shelving that has a hidden compartment, several upper cabinets, as well as a wardrobe where you can hang your clothes.
The loft has a unique setup since it doesn't only include a bedroom but also a small workspace that overlooks the living room. A few steps away from the bed, you can spot a beautiful wooden desk placed underneath a skylight. The skilled team from MitchCraft designed a small opening underneath the desk to allow owners to comfortably sit at the desk just like they would do in a regular workspace.
Nicole's Tiny Home is more than just a cute mobile habitat. This tiny home is completely functional and equipped with everything two people need to live comfortably. Its compact size enables the owners to move their house anywhere they like, so it's an ideal dwelling for those who want to enjoy a travel-filled lifestyle. It could also serve as a permanent residence because it has space for all the modern comforts you often find in traditional homes.
As shown, Nicole's Tiny Home is priced at $150,000. But it's important to note that the tiny houses on wheels built by MitchCraft can be customized to fit the owners' preferences. So the price can vary, depending on the materials, appliances, and finishes included.
There are numerous tiny homes that push the boundaries of small space design, proving that you can live in a smaller place just as comfortably as you would in a regular-sized dwelling – and this 16-ft (4.8-meter) mobile habitat is a great example. This cute little house on wheels was dubbed "Nicole's Tiny Home," and it was designed by MitchCraft Tiny Homes, a builder located in Fort Collins, Colorado, that has been around since 2015.
Over the years, the company has created over 70 tinies with clever layouts that maximize every square foot of space. Nicole's Tiny Home is an 8 ft wide (2.4 meter wide) house that sits on a double-axle trailer. It has a two-tone exterior that matches a stunning interior loaded with amenities. In fact, it manages to squeeze function into just 198 sq ft (18.3 sq meters) of space.
You can also spot a small countertop and an electric fireplace that keeps you warm during cold winter days. Above the fireplace, you have some additional storage provided by a small cabinet. Since the home has an open-concept layout that makes it feel larger, you can also see the kitchen from the living room. Although it's not super spacious, the kitchen has it all. It is equipped with all the necessary appliances.
You can find a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, a deep sink, and a full-size refrigerator. There's even a dishwasher included! The owners will have plenty of space to cook up a storm since the kitchen has a generous stainless steel countertop and pull-out counter extension.
You'll see that the bottom of the staircase has an extra step that makes it easier for dwellers to access the loft. When not in use, owners can fold the step up against the staircase to maximize space. The bedroom, as I've already mentioned, is located upstairs. It includes a bed with storage underneath that comfortably sleep two. There's plenty of storage space as well. You'll find a large cabinet with open shelving that has a hidden compartment, several upper cabinets, as well as a wardrobe where you can hang your clothes.
The loft has a unique setup since it doesn't only include a bedroom but also a small workspace that overlooks the living room. A few steps away from the bed, you can spot a beautiful wooden desk placed underneath a skylight. The skilled team from MitchCraft designed a small opening underneath the desk to allow owners to comfortably sit at the desk just like they would do in a regular workspace.
Nicole's Tiny Home is more than just a cute mobile habitat. This tiny home is completely functional and equipped with everything two people need to live comfortably. Its compact size enables the owners to move their house anywhere they like, so it's an ideal dwelling for those who want to enjoy a travel-filled lifestyle. It could also serve as a permanent residence because it has space for all the modern comforts you often find in traditional homes.
As shown, Nicole's Tiny Home is priced at $150,000. But it's important to note that the tiny houses on wheels built by MitchCraft can be customized to fit the owners' preferences. So the price can vary, depending on the materials, appliances, and finishes included.