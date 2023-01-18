The Rourou Iti Tiny House Is Here to Show that Simplicity Is Best

One way to discourage clutter and the general accumulation of things we think we need but hardly ever use is to downsize into a tiny house. As those who have made the transition keep telling the rest of the world, once you find yourself occupying a much smaller space, every purchase you make, whether it’s clothing or even weekly groceries, becomes a matter of serious consideration.
Of course, downsizing is more than just getting accustomed to living with less and, this way, leading a more intentional life, but this aspect of it is beautifully exemplified in the Rourou Iti. It’s perhaps one of the most compact tinies out there but, given its sleek and clean design, it doesn’t feel cramped or lacking in creature comforts.
As Build Tiny explains, the Rourou Iti was delivered in the summer of 2021 and marked a milestone for them as their 50th project. It was a fully-custom one that was delivered turnkey, so everything shown in the video below was included. The design was done in-house, but in close collaboration with the future owners who, we learn, had a very clear idea of what they wanted from their next home.
The interior layout is not strikingly different from other tinies, but Rourou Iti is still a standout, if only for the way it’s able to integrate a bunch of surprising features meant to make life more comfortable. For instance, the kitchen is very well-equipped despite its size, packing everything from a four-burner stove to an oven, a fridge and a freezer hidden inside one of the cabinets. The fold-down table at the end of the counter makes for a cute and very practical dining nook for two, and disappears from view when it’s not needed.
The bathroom features a composting toilet and a walk-in large shower, but also integrates a washer-dryer station in the vanity under the sink, as well as a custom-wheeled hamper for laundry. It also features ample storage in the cabinets above, including one special cabinet designed for essential oils.
Access to the lofts is done by means of a single staircase, which has integrated storage. Build Tiny admits that this solution makes for a less comfortable staircase as compared to a traditional ladder, but if you wish to gain extra storage space, it seems a worthy compromise. Here, every stair has deep storage just perfect for blankets or linens, or whatever stuff that doesn’t see everyday use.
The master bedroom has the most storage space of all the areas in the house, with a full wardrobe occupying the dividing wall, and corner shelves on each side of the bed. As with the other spaces, because of the design and the use of light-colored materials, you don’t get the feeling of a constricting, cluttered space.
Both lofts are typical tiny house lofts, so they don’t have standing height – but the connecting walkway does.
This tiny has a steel frame with vinyl cladding, and interior linings of lightweight poplar core plywood, with natural cork tile flooring and bamboo finishes. Build Tiny explains that the goal was sustainability, so its design focused on creating “a sustainable, warm, dry conscious home,” in keeping with the values of the future owners. Since this was a custom project, there’s no word on pricing, but Build Tiny projects usually start around $100,000.
