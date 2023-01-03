Mercedes-Benz S 580 Hides Chili Pepper Red Interior Beneath Satin White Pearl Exterior

Once, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class was the epitome of four-door automotive elegance. Now it’s just a placeholder for the aftermarket world to have its (merry) spiced way. Well, at least sometimes.
The ‘Sonderklasse’ (which is German for special class) has been around since at least 1954. But, officially, the S-Class moniker was only introduced in 1972 with the advent of the W116 series as the flagship Mercedes-Benz passenger car. And, for no less than half a century, it has continued to inspire and set the tone in its segment across no less than seven generations.
The latest one, internally dubbed W223, has been around since the autumn of 2020, and even more than two years later continues to set the trend across various niches. To some, it now includes the perfect excuse to indulge in the Mercedes-Maybach lifestyle. To others, there will be nothing but the bonkers thought of traveling silently around town and then unleashing the 791-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain of the freshly introduced Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance.
Of course, there will be a period of waiting before anyone snatches the latter top-of-the-line variant. But the impatient aftermarket realm is not waiting for anyone. So, for these hasty venues, even a ‘mundane’ S 580 4Matic will do when RS duty calls. More specifically, that happens only when the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another subtle or outrageous treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying their outrage.
Interestingly, this Mercedes-Benz S 580 4Matic RS Edition does not need to take sides – as it features a little bit of both attitudes. On the outside, this is all the embodiment of ‘subtlety,’ at least as far as the aftermarket venue is concerned. So, the S-Class rides posh and in a Forgiato Designs contrasting manner on 22-inch Gloss Black powder-coated wheels that also have some Red Gloss spice on them.
There are also RS Gloss Red powder brakes with logos, an RS Smoke Lighting package, and an RS Black Optics Chrome Delete, among others. That provides a nice dual-tone-like contrasting atmosphere against the body’s Satin White Pearl exterior. But that is not all, as the German limousine rides 20mm lower thanks to RS suspension lowering links. As for the interior, well, prepare to be positively surprised and quickly aroused or outraged, depending on your POV.
This is because the S 580 hides behind the RS nano-ceramic window plus windshield tint an interesting Chili Pepper Red cockpit treatment. As for the technical details, unfortunately, this time around we are getting stuck with fully OEM instead of tuned vibes. Thus, under the hood, there is an EQ Boost V8 with 496 horsepower and an additional 20 electric ponies.
