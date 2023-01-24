Kim Kardashian’s Most Recent Ride Was the Rolls-Royce Ghost She Rarely Drives

When you own several cars, it’s easy to neglect some of them. And for Kim Kardashian, the car she's barely used is her custom, one-of-one Rolls-Royce Ghost. But she recently drove it to Saint’s basketball game.
Kim Kardashian is always there for her children and has recently attended her son Saint’s basketball game. And she drove there in one of her custom cars, a Rolls-Royce Ghost. Wearing a casual outfit with wide-leg grey pants and a white T-shirt, she got behind the wheel of the luxury sedan.
The 42-year-old reality star and businesswoman has a few luxury cars in her collection, but it looks like her Rolls-Royce Ghost is one that she rarely drives.
The luxury sedan comes with the same ghost gray exterior as her fleet, thanks to her longtime collaboration with auto shop Platinum Motorsport. And she reportedly spent $100,000 just to get three of her cars to match. Those are her Ghost, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and a Lamborghini Urus. Shortly after, she added her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in the same shade. She went to all that trouble to get her cars to match the interior of her mansion. And, as you might expect, her private jet, a Gulfstream, also proudly wears the same shade. While the exterior of her Ghost is very neutral, Kim opted for a special orange and white interior.
Unveiled in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the Rolls-Royce Ghost has reached its second generation. Its name was inspired by one of the car manufacturer's first vehicles, the Silver Ghost, produced starting in 1906. The Ghost comes with the 6.75-liter V12 Rolls-Royce engine, which sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all four wheels with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The sedan might be luxurious and expensive, but it’s also quite fast. If you press the gas pedal to the floor, it will roll to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds and go all the way to a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Kim’s most recent purchase was a 2022 Range Rover. While it doesn’t sport the same Ghost Gray exterior, the SUV looks similar to her Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography, sporting the same Platinum Special KK Pantone Satin Silver paint job. And, as soon as she took delivery of it, she gave her kids a ride.
Kim shares Saint and three other children, North, nine, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three - with her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. The two settled their divorce in November 2022, and Kanye has already married again. Kim previously dated actor Pete Davidson for over six months, who also got to drive her Rolls-Royce Ghost for a while.
