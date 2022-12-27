Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan RS Edition Rides Satin Gold Dust on Black 26s

This Christmas season we have seen a frightful North America get pummeled by one of the biggest winter storms in recent years. But do you think any of that influenced the scorching aftermarket realm?
Not at all, frankly, as we have seen just about everything. From CR7 (aka Cristiano Ronaldo) getting a new Rolls-Royce Dawn from ‘Santa’ Georgina to artists surprising their families with Lambo Urus and Dodge Durango SUVs, and from VIP-owned Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared to the latter getting turned into the bonkers Brabus ‘B700,’ it seems that anything goes this merry holiday season.
But do not worry, Cullinan fans, because ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce super-SUVs are never too far away from the heat of the aftermarket action, either. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a truly eloquent example. So, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have another crazy treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying their outrage.
It comes right after the tuning and dealership outlet made us cringe or loathe (it all depends on your POV) after stuff like a dark and menacing black-and-red custom 678-hp Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe or a 901-hp Habig Blue Pearl (with a Nipsey interior) widebody Lamborghini Urus. The two bespoke RS Edition creations are not just SUVs that look like bloated hot hatchbacks (or humpback whales, again, depending on your POV). Instead, they also share yet another quirky connection – including with this new release, as they all feature custom forged aftermarket wheels from Forgiato Designs.
Their latest creation – which may or may not be for sale and may or may not be a VIPs recently purchased custom ride – is a thorough widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan RS Edition. The modified ultra-luxury super-SUV is all elegantly dressed up for that heated summer that has recently forsaken us into Lady Winter’s frightful arms – and is now also packing an RS Gold Dust Satin wrap.
The interior, meanwhile, is featured in contrasting black with red seatbelts, and a matching shooting star LED ceiling. Enough with the cockpit, which is hidden out of sight with the help of the RS Nano-Ceramic Window Tint + Windshield treatment. Back to the exterior, this Cullinan also has a ceramic PPC (paint coating protection), smoked lights, an RS Black Optics trim pack, plus a Red/Black chrome delete, and matching red/black emblems all around.
That includes the 26-inch Forgiatos, while the full widebody treatment and a 30mm suspension lowering kit neatly and tidily complete the package. As for power, it seems like the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 mill churns out ‘just’ 563 horsepower (for zero to 62 mph/100 kph in 4.9 seconds), so this is not a Cullinan of the Black Badge variety, as it turns out.
But do not worry, Cullinan fans, because ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce super-SUVs are never too far away from the heat of the aftermarket action, either. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a truly eloquent example. So, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have another crazy treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying their outrage.
It comes right after the tuning and dealership outlet made us cringe or loathe (it all depends on your POV) after stuff like a dark and menacing black-and-red custom 678-hp Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe or a 901-hp Habig Blue Pearl (with a Nipsey interior) widebody Lamborghini Urus. The two bespoke RS Edition creations are not just SUVs that look like bloated hot hatchbacks (or humpback whales, again, depending on your POV). Instead, they also share yet another quirky connection – including with this new release, as they all feature custom forged aftermarket wheels from Forgiato Designs.
Their latest creation – which may or may not be for sale and may or may not be a VIPs recently purchased custom ride – is a thorough widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan RS Edition. The modified ultra-luxury super-SUV is all elegantly dressed up for that heated summer that has recently forsaken us into Lady Winter’s frightful arms – and is now also packing an RS Gold Dust Satin wrap.
The interior, meanwhile, is featured in contrasting black with red seatbelts, and a matching shooting star LED ceiling. Enough with the cockpit, which is hidden out of sight with the help of the RS Nano-Ceramic Window Tint + Windshield treatment. Back to the exterior, this Cullinan also has a ceramic PPC (paint coating protection), smoked lights, an RS Black Optics trim pack, plus a Red/Black chrome delete, and matching red/black emblems all around.
That includes the 26-inch Forgiatos, while the full widebody treatment and a 30mm suspension lowering kit neatly and tidily complete the package. As for power, it seems like the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 mill churns out ‘just’ 563 horsepower (for zero to 62 mph/100 kph in 4.9 seconds), so this is not a Cullinan of the Black Badge variety, as it turns out.