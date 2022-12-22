Custom, 678-HP Mercedes GLE 63 S Coupe Rides Posh, Same as a Humpback of SUVs

Before the BMW X6, five-door coupe SUVs were nothing but a potential dream of a corner-office manager that wanted to invent a fresh sales niche.
Now there is an abundance of them, both in compact and mid-size form, as well as across both mainstream and luxury establishments. Some of them look pretty, others feel darn ugly, and a select bunch is even the stuff of nightmares. Well, I will let you be the judge of this one, as I’m too ‘afraid’ to vote one way or the other.
Anyway, joke apart, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another crazy treat that may or may not cause fans to run amuck crying their outrage. And it feels like they are expressly trying to see how many people would abandon their social media posts to take a deep breath and expel these ‘demons.’
After all, their latest presentations (which may or may not be for sale and may or may not belong to well-known VIPs) included stuff like a stunning Satin Blue lowered widebody Lamborghini Urus riding on matching Habig Blue Pearl-accented wheels or a tuned BMW X6 with yellow ‘nostrils’ and a desire to stand out in all crowds, irrespective if for the right or wrong reasons.
By the way, do not check out that Bavarian ride’s interior because you might turn yellow with envy. Back to the rival at hand, now the aftermarket outlet and dealership is presenting a fully customized and tuned Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe in fashionable RS Edition attire. As always, the ‘RS’ specifications are pretty much bespoke, and also well worth a minute of our time.
We start with the Ebony Carbon Fiber exterior treatment, which gives out plenty of murdered-out vibes but does not 100% adhere to the niche’s principles because we also see a host of Red Gloss accents all around. That is also a hint regarding what is going on with the personalized interior, which is dripping in Hotspur Red like there is nothing but crimson, black, and carbon fiber lifestyle.
There is also a complete RS Edition Carbon Fiber Body Kit Package with an RS Carbon Fiber Hood with red details, plus 24-inch Forgiato Designs black and red aftermarket wheels that are hiding the RS Gloss Red-powdered brake calipers. And, before moving inside, we also need to address the 63 S V8 elephant hiding under the hood, which has been treated to an ECU upgrade for a new total of 678 horsepower. With those ponies, it can now gallop to a 170 mph (274 kph) maximum speed after first hitting the 62 mph (100 kph) sprint mark in just 3.2 seconds.
Now, as far as the cockpit is concerned, the added options include the Hotspur package, custom headrest logos, a two-tone carbon fiber and Hotspur steering wheel, a shooting star headliner, an audio and lights pack, plus the necessary tint to make this 20-mm (0.78 inches) lowered ride as dark and menacing as possible! Cool, right?
By the way, just in case one does not feel comfortable with the GLE Coupe version, there is always the option of a regular Mercedes-AMG GLE 63. And here is another black one finished with its own set of customizations, thanks to Modified Motorsports LLC and AG Luxury. And, naturally, it rides posh on a new set of AGL74 duo-block forged aftermarket wheels, finished in matching Gloss Black.
Anyway, joke apart, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another crazy treat that may or may not cause fans to run amuck crying their outrage. And it feels like they are expressly trying to see how many people would abandon their social media posts to take a deep breath and expel these ‘demons.’
After all, their latest presentations (which may or may not be for sale and may or may not belong to well-known VIPs) included stuff like a stunning Satin Blue lowered widebody Lamborghini Urus riding on matching Habig Blue Pearl-accented wheels or a tuned BMW X6 with yellow ‘nostrils’ and a desire to stand out in all crowds, irrespective if for the right or wrong reasons.
By the way, do not check out that Bavarian ride’s interior because you might turn yellow with envy. Back to the rival at hand, now the aftermarket outlet and dealership is presenting a fully customized and tuned Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe in fashionable RS Edition attire. As always, the ‘RS’ specifications are pretty much bespoke, and also well worth a minute of our time.
We start with the Ebony Carbon Fiber exterior treatment, which gives out plenty of murdered-out vibes but does not 100% adhere to the niche’s principles because we also see a host of Red Gloss accents all around. That is also a hint regarding what is going on with the personalized interior, which is dripping in Hotspur Red like there is nothing but crimson, black, and carbon fiber lifestyle.
There is also a complete RS Edition Carbon Fiber Body Kit Package with an RS Carbon Fiber Hood with red details, plus 24-inch Forgiato Designs black and red aftermarket wheels that are hiding the RS Gloss Red-powdered brake calipers. And, before moving inside, we also need to address the 63 S V8 elephant hiding under the hood, which has been treated to an ECU upgrade for a new total of 678 horsepower. With those ponies, it can now gallop to a 170 mph (274 kph) maximum speed after first hitting the 62 mph (100 kph) sprint mark in just 3.2 seconds.
Now, as far as the cockpit is concerned, the added options include the Hotspur package, custom headrest logos, a two-tone carbon fiber and Hotspur steering wheel, a shooting star headliner, an audio and lights pack, plus the necessary tint to make this 20-mm (0.78 inches) lowered ride as dark and menacing as possible! Cool, right?
By the way, just in case one does not feel comfortable with the GLE Coupe version, there is always the option of a regular Mercedes-AMG GLE 63. And here is another black one finished with its own set of customizations, thanks to Modified Motorsports LLC and AG Luxury. And, naturally, it rides posh on a new set of AGL74 duo-block forged aftermarket wheels, finished in matching Gloss Black.