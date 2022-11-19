Tuned Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Needs More Color in Its Eyes, Some Say It's Fire

Some say that the X6 is the prettiest of them all. Others would gladly go for the Benz, the Audi, or the Porsche, and if you happen to have a soft spot for the GLE Coupe, which you probably do, otherwise you wouldn’t be reading this, then we have found one that deserves its 15 minutes of fame.
Normally, this writer would tell you to go for the SUV variant of the GLE. It’s a bit cheaper, more practical, and looks better too. However, in this instance, the murdered-out looks do suit this crossover coupe like a glove. The only things I’d change revolve around the lighting units at both ends, which deserved a smoked approach, the red rings on the wheels, which should be black, and the color of the brake calipers.
Nonetheless, Roadshow International, which is behind this build, or their client, because they haven’t said whether it was built at someone’s request, or if it is for sale, decided that they cannot go wrong with some red accents, hence the looks of the vehicle. It boasts several ‘RS Edition’ updates, just like the rest of their projects, which have elevated the styling of the car, making it stand out even more.
other add-ons here whatsoever.
Black is the dominating shade in the cabin too, and unlike the exterior, it has more red accents. These are visible pretty much everywhere, from the seats and door cards to the headliner, dashboard panel, and center console. It has red stitching, carbon fiber trim, and a starlight headliner that is rather common on some of the jewels Rolls-Royce makes. Moreover, this GLE Coupe also has an upgraded sound system, complete with subwoofers in the trunk, which gives it the ability to get the party started wherever it goes. And it is this final mod that makes us believe that it was tuned at the request of a client.
Since it bears the signature of the Affalterbach brand, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe in question needs to have the motor mentioned too, which hasn't been touched at all. It is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which is capable of pumping out 603 horsepower (612 ps / 450 kW) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque. This enables a maximum speed electronically capped at 174 mph (280 kph), and a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint that is on par with previous-generation supercars: 3.8 seconds. As a matter of fact, it is only one and a half seconds slower to 62 mph than the mighty Ferrari Enzo, and we’re talking about an executive crossover with lots of space on the inside – bar the headroom at the back obviously.
So, do you feel like it deserves more attention, or should it be forgotten as soon as possible with the murdered-out design? Work that keyboard in the comments section down below, after checking out the pics in the image gallery.
Normally, this writer would tell you to go for the SUV variant of the GLE. It’s a bit cheaper, more practical, and looks better too. However, in this instance, the murdered-out looks do suit this crossover coupe like a glove. The only things I’d change revolve around the lighting units at both ends, which deserved a smoked approach, the red rings on the wheels, which should be black, and the color of the brake calipers.
Nonetheless, Roadshow International, which is behind this build, or their client, because they haven’t said whether it was built at someone’s request, or if it is for sale, decided that they cannot go wrong with some red accents, hence the looks of the vehicle. It boasts several ‘RS Edition’ updates, just like the rest of their projects, which have elevated the styling of the car, making it stand out even more.
other add-ons here whatsoever.
Black is the dominating shade in the cabin too, and unlike the exterior, it has more red accents. These are visible pretty much everywhere, from the seats and door cards to the headliner, dashboard panel, and center console. It has red stitching, carbon fiber trim, and a starlight headliner that is rather common on some of the jewels Rolls-Royce makes. Moreover, this GLE Coupe also has an upgraded sound system, complete with subwoofers in the trunk, which gives it the ability to get the party started wherever it goes. And it is this final mod that makes us believe that it was tuned at the request of a client.
Since it bears the signature of the Affalterbach brand, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe in question needs to have the motor mentioned too, which hasn't been touched at all. It is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which is capable of pumping out 603 horsepower (612 ps / 450 kW) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque. This enables a maximum speed electronically capped at 174 mph (280 kph), and a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint that is on par with previous-generation supercars: 3.8 seconds. As a matter of fact, it is only one and a half seconds slower to 62 mph than the mighty Ferrari Enzo, and we’re talking about an executive crossover with lots of space on the inside – bar the headroom at the back obviously.
So, do you feel like it deserves more attention, or should it be forgotten as soon as possible with the murdered-out design? Work that keyboard in the comments section down below, after checking out the pics in the image gallery.