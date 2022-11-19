Alfaholics GTA-R 1974 Alfa Romeo GTV 2000 Begs To Be Driven Hard

Jeremy Clarkson’s favorite car of 2020 is a heavily-modified Alfa Romeo from the 1960s. More specifically, the one and only Jezza is absolutely smitten with the Alfaholics GTA-R that started life out as a GTV 2000.
Chassis number AR3025028 is an extremely similar build to the one tested by JC, a car that was that it’s currently listed on auction platform Bring a Trailer. For starters, the seller acquired it on Bring a Trailer in February 2020 for $50,000 excluding premium. The Italian coupe was then converted to GTA-R Upgraded specification by Alfaholics in the United Kingdom. Care to guess how much was spent on this restomod?
The build sheet lists a grand total in excess of £202,000 or $240,150 at current exchange rates. Plus the hammer price and transportation costs to the United Kingdom and back to the U.S. equals $300,000 at the very least, which may seem a bit much at first glance.
But as with every restomod from Alfaholics, the devil is in the details. Gordon Murray, the father of the McLaren F1, owns a 1600 Junior Zagato-based Alfaholics Zagato-R. Praise doesn’t get much better than this in this industry, does it? Turning our attention back to AR3025028, a 230-horsepower Nord inline-four lump is driving the Michelin-shod rear wheels by means of a five-speed manual and a limited-slip differential.
A billet aluminum clutch plate, titanium axle tubes, a CNC-machined billet flywheel, race-spec synchros, a hollow layshaft, and short-ratio gears are featured, along with titanium billet control arms and titanium hubs. Pictured on GTA-style alloy wheels finished in smoke gray, the red-painted coupe is rocking a carbon-fiber hood and trunk lid, a polycarbonate rear window, welded chassis-leg reinforcements, a heated windshield, LED headlights, as well as performance-oriented brakes.
Currently showing 1,935 miles (3,114 kilometers) on the clock, this fellow comes to life with the help of MoTeC engine management and Jenvey Heritage individual throttle bodies packaged within shrouds that replicate period-correct carburetors from Weber. The interior is a work of art in its own right. Black leather with GTV-like stitching, black Alcantara, black door panels with billet hardware, Wilton carpeting bound in leather, billet vents for the air conditioning and heater, aluminum pedals, and a MOMO Prototipo three-spoke steering wheel are the highlights.
Considering the guesstimated total of this one-off creation, it’s a bit of a disappointment to see $107,000 after six bids on Bring a Trailer. Offered with a matching luggage set, this amazing car will hopefully find a new owner – one who will hopefully enjoy it as intended - on November 30th.
