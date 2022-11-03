This Pearl White Satin Mercedes-AMG G 63 Is Custom-Made for an NFL Star

This one-of-one Pearl White Satin Mercedes-AMG G 63 with Gloss Red accents comes with a power increase of 50 horsepower (51 ps) and has been tailored to meet the needs of an NFL star.
Road Show International, a dealership from Georgia, Atlanta, is on top of the game when it comes to customizing rides for high-profile names. And their latest build doesn’t disappoint.
Based on the popular off-roader Mercedes-AMG G 63, the team built a one-of-one model customized to the needs of an NFL player.
According to its description, the exterior is covered with a Pearl White Satin Wrap, combined with Gloss Red accents, paired up with a Rawlings Baseball Glove interior. It also has Ceramic Paint Coating and Nano-Ceramic window and windshield tint for maximum privacy. The SUV has a 15 mm lowering system and has been fitted with 24-inch Gloss White/ Red wheels from Forgiato. It also flaunts RS Gloss Red Brakes and custom Gloss Red badges.
The rugged off-roader comes with the AMG-made 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood, but thanks to its new three-pipe exhaust system with valve control, the regular 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque saw an increase. Now the power unit sends 627 horsepower (636 ps) and a torque of 650 lb-ft (884 Nm) to all wheels via the nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Thanks to the extra oomph, the G 63 can now hit a top speed of 170 mph (274 kph), compared to the 149 mph (240 kph) it can reach when it drives through the factory gate.
The dealership didn’t mention who the owner of this build is, but it did hint that it was made for an NFL star. Based on the custom logo embroidered on the brown leather seats, it looks like this Mercedes-AMG G 63 was customized for Marquise Brown, as it sports a jersey with the same number and design as Brown had, as you can see attached below.
Marquise Brown currently plays as a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, but he played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners before he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. And since he’s estimated at around $5 million, he can easily afford this custom Mercedes-AMG G 63.
