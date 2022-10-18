1,068-HP Ferrari 812 RS Edition Becomes Superfast and Custom at the Same Time

With seating for two, a beloved predecessor, and up to 819 hp on tap (in Competizione form), the Prancing Horse gods might say that any Ferrari 812 Superfast day is a good day.
But how about a day that sees a custom and tuned crimson 812? That one certainly has to be a marvelous day. Well, it might have been perfect if not for a little detail. So, here are the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have yet another crazy treat “for the culture” that was already sold before we even saw it.
Thus, the only bad thing about this personalized RS Edition ride is that it has already been taken off the market! The rest of the highlights, on the other hand, are still more than worthy of our attention. Starting with the color, we are dealing with a Rosso Corsa example that knows how to properly mix its crimson attire with a slew of contrasting black details, either for the interior or on the outside – where it proudly wears a full RS carbon body kit.
Plus, under the hood, the 6.9-liter V12 does not breathe the OEM’s 789 to 819 ponies of the apocalypse. Instead, the Italian coupe now has 1,068 horsepower on tap, with the upgrades divided between the RS downpipes (+79 hp), complete RS titanium exhaust package (+50 hp), and an RS ECU flash (+150 hp). That should be enough to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.4 seconds and a 215 mph (346 kph) maximum speed.
Not too shabby, right? But wait, as there is more. According to the dealership, this 812 Superfast was also treated to gloss red brakes with logos, staggered 21- and 22-inch Satin Black wheels, a more planted stance via the 25mm (0.98 inches) lowering package for the suspension, as well as a bunch of additional goodies. All in all, not an impolite treatment!
Thus, the only bad thing about this personalized RS Edition ride is that it has already been taken off the market! The rest of the highlights, on the other hand, are still more than worthy of our attention. Starting with the color, we are dealing with a Rosso Corsa example that knows how to properly mix its crimson attire with a slew of contrasting black details, either for the interior or on the outside – where it proudly wears a full RS carbon body kit.
Plus, under the hood, the 6.9-liter V12 does not breathe the OEM’s 789 to 819 ponies of the apocalypse. Instead, the Italian coupe now has 1,068 horsepower on tap, with the upgrades divided between the RS downpipes (+79 hp), complete RS titanium exhaust package (+50 hp), and an RS ECU flash (+150 hp). That should be enough to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.4 seconds and a 215 mph (346 kph) maximum speed.
Not too shabby, right? But wait, as there is more. According to the dealership, this 812 Superfast was also treated to gloss red brakes with logos, staggered 21- and 22-inch Satin Black wheels, a more planted stance via the 25mm (0.98 inches) lowering package for the suspension, as well as a bunch of additional goodies. All in all, not an impolite treatment!