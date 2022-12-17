Tuned BMW X6 Has Yellow Teeth, Should Go See a Dentist About It

You probably do the same when it comes to its direct rivals from Audi and Mercedes, namely the Q8 and GLE Coupe, and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe for that matter. The same goes for the smaller offering, and even the non-premium models, like the Renault Arkana and the Peugeot 408.
Nonetheless, we’re not here to bash crossover coupes, even if that’s what we already did, but to show you another tuned example, which came via Roadshow International on social media a few days ago. The vehicle stands out next to the stock examples due to the exterior look, and very lively interior for that matter, and it would have probably never caught our attention if it wasn’t for its yellow teeth.
The bucktooth grille with its yellow finish, which is actually a wrap, provides contrast to the gray body panels of this BMW X6, alongside the brake calipers. It has no chrome trim anymore, as the shiny accents have been blacked out, and sits 20 mm (0.8 in) closer to the road than the normal M50i variant. The black wheels, wrapped in branded tires made by Bridgestone, and the privacy windows, as well as the part-yellow logos out back, complete the exterior makeover.
X6 M50i in case you missed it.
It is a very nicely equipped example too, with panoramic roof, and premium audio among others. It is ready to hit the road, and it certainly has the firepower to make you smile, no matter how picky you are when it comes to engines. That’s because it packs a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, straight from the factory, which hasn’t been touched at all during the tuning job. Thus, it still churns out 523 hp (530 ps / 390 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The mill is hooked up to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and allows the X6 M50i to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.1 seconds, with a top speed capped at 155 mph (250 kph).
Bridging the gap between the xDrive40i and full-blown M version in the U.S. of A., the BMW X6 M50i carries an MSRP of $89,100, $19,000 more than the former, and $24,600 less than the latter. Since we’ve started talking about the Benjamins, you are probably wondering if this one is for sale, and if so, how much it costs. However, the tuner hasn’t mentioned it, so this probably means that it is not on the lookout for a new home. If it would be, however, then you know that it would set you back a small fortune, probably in the region of a brand-new BMW X6 M, because modified performance-oriented models tend to cost much more than the stock ones when they have a tuner as the vendor. So, would you, under the right circumstances, make it yours?
