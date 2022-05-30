Nice Tailpipes You've Got There, 2024 BMW X6, Are You the M60i Version?

The testing and fine-tuning phases of the facelifted BMW X6 continue, with our spy photographers capturing yet another prototype in the open.
Truth be told, it looks almost the same as the one scooped earlier this month, but we actually missed one key aspect back then, otherwise highlighted now by our man with the cam. That would be the tailpipes, if you didn’t pay attention to the title, as they look very M60i-ish, or better said, identical to the ones equipping the range-topping version of the 2023 X7.
If we are indeed looking at the X6 M60i, then expect it to sit below the top-of-the-line X6 M. In all likelihood, it will make use of the same powertrain equipping its larger sibling, which combines the bi-turbo 4.4-liter V8, with a 48-volt system. In the X7 M60i, it pumps out 530 ps (523 hp / 390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, identical to the M50i it replaced. The 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) is roughly a 4.5-second affair.
Besides this assembly, the facelifted X6 is understood to launch with the usual mills, some of which might be updated. In the United States, look for gasoline units only, otherwise joined by a few diesels in Europe. The X6 M will still sit at the top of the family, with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, just like its predecessor, where it is good for 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). The current one does the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds, maxing out at 250 kph (155 mph), or 290 kph (180 mph) if had with the optional M Driver’s Package.
In terms of visuals, looks for new front and rear ends, complete with bumpers, lighting units, and maybe new wheels, and colors. Inside, it should feature a new infotainment system, and maybe additional upholstery options. The unveiling might happen in the coming months, and by the time it arrives in the U.S., it could be a 2024 model.
If we are indeed looking at the X6 M60i, then expect it to sit below the top-of-the-line X6 M. In all likelihood, it will make use of the same powertrain equipping its larger sibling, which combines the bi-turbo 4.4-liter V8, with a 48-volt system. In the X7 M60i, it pumps out 530 ps (523 hp / 390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, identical to the M50i it replaced. The 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) is roughly a 4.5-second affair.
Besides this assembly, the facelifted X6 is understood to launch with the usual mills, some of which might be updated. In the United States, look for gasoline units only, otherwise joined by a few diesels in Europe. The X6 M will still sit at the top of the family, with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, just like its predecessor, where it is good for 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). The current one does the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds, maxing out at 250 kph (155 mph), or 290 kph (180 mph) if had with the optional M Driver’s Package.
In terms of visuals, looks for new front and rear ends, complete with bumpers, lighting units, and maybe new wheels, and colors. Inside, it should feature a new infotainment system, and maybe additional upholstery options. The unveiling might happen in the coming months, and by the time it arrives in the U.S., it could be a 2024 model.