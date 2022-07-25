BMW Puts Red Lipstick on the X6, Sells It as the Black Vermillion Edition in Australia

BMW is still not done with the Black Vermillion Edition versions that they unveiled a year ago, as the latest to make headlines again is the X6, which is now on sale Down Under officially.
Set to arrive in the Pacific country later this year, it is already available to order online, with an AU$5,000 (US$3,461) reservation fee, BMW says. Pricing kicks off at AU$208,900 drive-away or US$144,613 at today’s exchange rates.
The BMW X6 Black Vermillion Edition sports a few styling elements meant to set it apart from the rest of the range. It gets the BMW Individual Frozen Black Metallic paint finish, glossy red accents on the kidney grille that features illumination, M Lights Shadow Line, M Sport brakes in high gloss red, rear privacy windows, and 22-inch wheels, with an Orbit Gray look.
On the inside, the special edition crossover coupe comes with Merino leather upholstery in black, stitched together with red string. The Alcantara headliner has an Anthracite look, just like the velour floor mats with binding in red. Aluminum inserts, ‘Edition Black Vermillion’ logo on the center console, crafted/clarity glass application, comfort seats, ventilation up front, and panoramic glass roof are included as well.
Since it builds on the M50i version of the X6, the Black Vermillion Edition uses the same engine. The 4.4-liter V8, with twin turbocharging, pumps out 390 kW (530 ps / 523 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque in this configuration. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs just 4.3 seconds.
The X6 isn’t the company’s only model to have embraced this configuration, as BMW also has the X5 and X7 Vermillion Editions too. All three of them are available in the United States as well, alongside other markets, and sport similar looks inside and out, and the model-specific equipment level.
The BMW X6 Black Vermillion Edition sports a few styling elements meant to set it apart from the rest of the range. It gets the BMW Individual Frozen Black Metallic paint finish, glossy red accents on the kidney grille that features illumination, M Lights Shadow Line, M Sport brakes in high gloss red, rear privacy windows, and 22-inch wheels, with an Orbit Gray look.
On the inside, the special edition crossover coupe comes with Merino leather upholstery in black, stitched together with red string. The Alcantara headliner has an Anthracite look, just like the velour floor mats with binding in red. Aluminum inserts, ‘Edition Black Vermillion’ logo on the center console, crafted/clarity glass application, comfort seats, ventilation up front, and panoramic glass roof are included as well.
Since it builds on the M50i version of the X6, the Black Vermillion Edition uses the same engine. The 4.4-liter V8, with twin turbocharging, pumps out 390 kW (530 ps / 523 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque in this configuration. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs just 4.3 seconds.
The X6 isn’t the company’s only model to have embraced this configuration, as BMW also has the X5 and X7 Vermillion Editions too. All three of them are available in the United States as well, alongside other markets, and sport similar looks inside and out, and the model-specific equipment level.