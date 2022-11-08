Peugeot 408 Crossover Coupe Launches in the UK Priced From £31,050

Peugeot has launched the 408 in the United Kingdom, where it is offered with gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains, in four trim levels dubbed the Allure, Allure Premium, GT, and First Edition.
Pricing for the entry-level kicks off at £31,050 ($35,479), and it features 17-inch alloys, LED headlights 180-degree reversing camera, rear parking sensors, leather-like upholstery, and ambient lighting. It supports over-the-air updates and has a host of safety gear on deck as well.
Paying at least £32,175 ($36,765) will get you the Allure Premium variant of the new 408, with its 19-inch wheels, keyless entry, front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection, advanced emergency braking with camera and radar tech, and several other features.
For the GT models, Peugeot is asking a minimum of £34,650 ($39,593). These ride on 19-inch alloys, have aluminum door and trunk sill trims, multi-color ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, black cloth roof lining, 10-inch instrument panel display with 3D tech, fake engine noise, Driver Sport Pack that brings steering, throttle, and gearbox modes, and more safety gear.
Last but not least the First Edition comes with 20-inch wheels, 10-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, six-way electrically-adjustable passenger’s seat, heating and massaging functions up front, and upgraded on-board charger, in return for a minimum of £45,000 ($51,419).
Powertrain options vary depending on the model, and kick off with the 1.2-liter PureTech gasoline unit, making 130 ps (128 hp / 96 kW). Two plug-in hybrids are also available, with a combined 180 and 225 ps (177-222 hp / 132-165 kW). The latter is limited to the Allure Premium, and GT, and it is the sole choice when it comes to the First Edition version of the new 408. No matter which one you go for, you will have to settle for the eight-speed automatic transmission.
