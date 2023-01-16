Tweaked Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² Is a Few Mods Away From Deploying Freedom

As a matter of fact, make that quite a few mods, because it would also need proper armoring, a machine gun attached to it, a communications system, and a few other bells and whistles. So, that reference only applies to the desert-like look of the exterior, enhanced by the new wheels. And it is the latter part that is the highlight of this Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4².
Signed by AG Luxury, and shared with their social media followers over the weekend, the alloys are called the AGL77. Made from aerospace grade 6061-T6, the forged aluminum set can be ordered in sizes ranging between 19 and 26 inches, bar the 25 inch option, with standard or concave profile. Custom bolt patterns, offsets, and finishes are available, and it was custom-machined for the Rolls-Royce OEM center caps.
At the time of writing, the company only shared pictures of a single vehicle born at Goodwood that is equipped with this exact wheelset, and as you can probably imagine, it is the Cullinan luxury SUV. Other cars that sit on the same alloys are the Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and the pictured Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4², which is also the most eye-catching in terms of visuals.
This is due to the many upgrades it boasts over the regular G 63, which comprise the portal axles, independent suspension, and improved approach and departure axles, all of which make it a better off-roader overall. The roof rack with a ladder at the rear to access the stuff stored there, extra LED lights mounted above the front windscreen, fender flares, and a few other bits and bobs further set it apart from the non-4×4² version, and make it a more desirable alternative to it.
Opening the door will reveal some other upgrades that further separate the G 63 4×4² from the normal G 63. These include the exclusive upholstery, special startup on the digital dials, and digital rearview mirror. From here on, it is the same bundle of gizmos that you can normally find on the regular version, from the comfort and technology, to the safety systems.
In terms of power, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² rocks the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. The engine hasn’t been upgraded at all, and it is still rated at 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, identical to the G 63. It works in conjunction with a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, and it is unknown how quick it is to 60 mph (97 kph). Nonetheless, the regular one can deal with the sprint in 4.5 seconds, and has a 137-mph (220-kph) top speed, and since the 4×4² is heavier, it is obviously slower too.
