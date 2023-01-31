Dyami Brown and His Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Share the Same Shade of Orange

As far as customization goes, nowadays, the possibilities are endless. Whether you own a supercar, a luxury SUV, or a vintage model, you can get it as loud or subtle as you want to.
In a new series of pictures shared on his Instagram account, Dyami Brown showed that his black SUV comes with some orange accents. So, as he posed with the dark Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, he decided to match those with a jacket in a similar color combo.
Brown, who plays as a wide receiver for the Washington Commanders of the NFL, has a net worth estimated at $3 million and a salary of just over $1,2 million a year. And the 23-year-old might just be getting started with his car collection and he has a knack for powerful cars.
The SUV seems to bear the signature of the famous customizing shop Road Show International. Besides re-sharing the set of pictures on its official Instagram Stories, the shop’s partner Herm G also hopped in the comments, adding that it’s a “one-of-one.”
It’s unclear when the athlete purchased it, as it doesn’t feature either on his profile or the custom shop’s. But since he has just posed with it, it might be a new addition that he wants to share with the world.
When it rolls out the factory gates in Detroit, Michigan, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 HEMI engine. And that is more than enough for an output of 719 horsepower (709 ps) at 6,000 revs per minute, combined with a torque of 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) at 4,800 rpm. The power unit sends the resources to all wheels with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Based on these figures, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a real-life beast on wheels, because it needs no more than 3.6 seconds to rocket to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught, going all the way to a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
However, if it does come from Road Show International, the custom shop is known to add some power boost to this model. Some of them benefit from the RS Edition package, which can take them all the way to a whopping output of 1,150 horsepower (1,166 ps), enough to make the SUV sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) even faster, doing it only in 2.9 seconds. And you can drive it all the way to 200 mph (322 kph), according to the tuner. But that comes with some additional mods to the engine, and it's unclear whether Dyami Brown's received any meddling.
Regardless of that, the SUV comes with a black exterior, orange accents, aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, and a see-through hood that displays the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. Which is a power move in itself.
