Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Mom Was Involved in Scary Car Crash, “She’s A Survivor”

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed he went through a traumatic experience as his mother was involved in a scary car crash. Luckily, she was not hurt.
In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram on Friday, February 3, the actor revealed that his mom, Ata Johnson, was involved in a car accident. The Rock, 50, revealed that his mom, 74, is currently recovering after the incident, which took place in Los Angeles, California.
He revealed that “she is okay,” and that “she’s a survivor.” Giving more details into the incident, alongside a picture of the totaled vehicle, he added that, “angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night” on Thursday, February 2. Despite that, she will “continue to get evaluated.”
The ‘Black Adam’ actor went on to show her strength, listing all the hardships she’s overcome, writing that “This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide.” He continued, “she’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”
Although he didn’t detail whether the car crash involved someone else, he showed his appreciation for the LAPD and LAFD for “being so caring and focused.” He also thanked them for “staying on the phone and talking me through it.” Apparently, he got the call late at night, and the officers were there to provide emotional support, as well.
The ‘Jumanji’ actor ended the emotional message by writing, “I got one parent left,” as he lost his father, Rocky Johnson, in January 2020, “so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3 am call we never want to get.”
The vehicle his mom was driving seems to be one her son gave her. Dwayne surprised Ata with a brand-new Cadillac XT6 for Christmas in 2021. Back then, his message also showed his deep love for his mom, adding that she "deserves a lot more."
Then, the SUV displayed a white exterior. But the recent photo Johnson shared seems to show that the Cadillac received a makeover, now sporting a red paint job. However, we can still see some white parts, as the car originally was when it left the factory.
Back when Dwayne Johnson got it for his mother, the XT6 had a starting price of around $48,600. The seven-seat mid-size crossover SUV came with two engine options, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four or 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6, both mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, with a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive.
Although the vehicle seems to have taken most of the hit, we're happy to learn the actor's mom was not hurt.
