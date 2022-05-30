Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson Celebrates Memorial Day Driving a Kubota Four-Wheeler

Working and hustling are great, but there should always be time to relax, recharge your batteries, and appreciate what you have. For Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, this happened on Memorial Day, as he got a chance to take a chill ride in a Kubota four-wheeler.
Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson is experiencing some of the best moments of his acting career. In 2021, he was dubbed the second highest-paid actor, after Daniel Craig. He banked $22 million for his role in Disney's Jungle Cruise adventure film, and he has a lot more projects lined up, including a sequel to Jungle Cruise and Netflix's Red Notice.
Besides acting and his former wrestling career, he also founded several businesses, including a production company called Seven Bucks Production, his Project Rock Collection athleticwear with Under Armour, his Zoa sports drink, a tequila brand, Teremana, and more. It seems like he’s always doing something and that’s probably why he has an estimated net worth of $800 million.
But on Memorial Day, The Rock decided to stop working and simply enjoy life. He posted a video on his social media account, showing him enjoying a drive in a Kubota four-wheeler around his property. He explained: “Love runnin’ the four-wheeler up and takin’ the hill, flippin’ it around and just park.”
In the short video, he simply drives around on green grass, listening to music. He continued in the caption: “Soak it all in and live in gratitude. Not a soul in sight and I can stay up here for hours.”
Johnson did not fail to comment on the bank holiday, saying that there’s “a lot of history on my property. Civil War land. Mana is strong up here and you can feel it.” He ended the message by wishing everyone a happy holiday weekend.
The Rock was behind the wheel of a four-seat Kubota RTV-X1140 utility vehicle, which is powered by a three-cylinder Kubota diesel engine that delivers 24.8 horsepower at 3,000 rpm. Such vehicles are mainly used for farm work or construction sites, and the RTV-X1140 can shift from a four-passenger to a two-passenger RTV with an extra-large cargo bed if you flip up the rear seat. But it looks like Dwayne mainly uses it to drive around his property on his free days.
Besides acting and his former wrestling career, he also founded several businesses, including a production company called Seven Bucks Production, his Project Rock Collection athleticwear with Under Armour, his Zoa sports drink, a tequila brand, Teremana, and more. It seems like he’s always doing something and that’s probably why he has an estimated net worth of $800 million.
But on Memorial Day, The Rock decided to stop working and simply enjoy life. He posted a video on his social media account, showing him enjoying a drive in a Kubota four-wheeler around his property. He explained: “Love runnin’ the four-wheeler up and takin’ the hill, flippin’ it around and just park.”
In the short video, he simply drives around on green grass, listening to music. He continued in the caption: “Soak it all in and live in gratitude. Not a soul in sight and I can stay up here for hours.”
Johnson did not fail to comment on the bank holiday, saying that there’s “a lot of history on my property. Civil War land. Mana is strong up here and you can feel it.” He ended the message by wishing everyone a happy holiday weekend.
The Rock was behind the wheel of a four-seat Kubota RTV-X1140 utility vehicle, which is powered by a three-cylinder Kubota diesel engine that delivers 24.8 horsepower at 3,000 rpm. Such vehicles are mainly used for farm work or construction sites, and the RTV-X1140 can shift from a four-passenger to a two-passenger RTV with an extra-large cargo bed if you flip up the rear seat. But it looks like Dwayne mainly uses it to drive around his property on his free days.