White Ram 1500 TRX Wants to Be Pure, Misses by a Mile

This particular Ram 1500 TRX made its way to social media earlier this week, and it was all about the wheels. However, they’re not the only modification, as almost the entire vehicle, save for a few bits, has a white look.
Otherwise still the most popular car color by far, white doesn’t particularly look good on the super truck made under the Stellantis roof. Or maybe it doesn’t look good when it is applied to the parts that normally have a black finish, like the front and rear bumpers, grille, plastic fender attachments, side skirts, and mirror caps. This one even has a white skid plate.
At least the owner chose to keep a good chunk of the hood black, which features the ‘TRX’ logo on that bulge in the middle. The rear fenders display the model’s name too, and there is a roll bar on deck as well, with an all-white look. The taillights were darkened out, and so were the windows. Made by Forgiato, the eight-spoke wheels have a bi-tone look that mirrors the rest of the vehicle, and they were wrapped in tires that have a lot of meat on them.
We are not particularly fans of this build, as we think the stock one looks miles better. At the same time, though, we have seen all sorts of great-looking Ram 1500 TRX super trucks over the years, and most of them don’t try to stand out like a sore thumb. Maybe this is one of those cases where it looks better in person than it does in pictures, though we doubt that anyone has called it pretty in person, and if they did, they are probably close to the person whose name is written on the dotted line. But hey, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, isn’t it?
It is challenging to cover yet another story about the Ram 1500 TRX and not mention the engine, which truly is the icing on the cake. You are looking at the same mill powering the Hellcat range, in case you forgot, namely the 6.2-liter V8, assisted by a big supercharger. In the high-riding vehicle, it pumps out 702 hp (712 ps/524 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, and it is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
For a model that tips the scales at 7,800 pounds (3,538 kg), and has a towing capacity rated at 8,100 lbs (3,674 kg), the 1500 TRX is capable of some impressive straight-line performance. Ram claims that from naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs 4.5 seconds. At 118 mph (190 kph), the top speed isn’t something to write home about, but it is still more than enough for pretty much anyone.
At least the owner chose to keep a good chunk of the hood black, which features the ‘TRX’ logo on that bulge in the middle. The rear fenders display the model’s name too, and there is a roll bar on deck as well, with an all-white look. The taillights were darkened out, and so were the windows. Made by Forgiato, the eight-spoke wheels have a bi-tone look that mirrors the rest of the vehicle, and they were wrapped in tires that have a lot of meat on them.
We are not particularly fans of this build, as we think the stock one looks miles better. At the same time, though, we have seen all sorts of great-looking Ram 1500 TRX super trucks over the years, and most of them don’t try to stand out like a sore thumb. Maybe this is one of those cases where it looks better in person than it does in pictures, though we doubt that anyone has called it pretty in person, and if they did, they are probably close to the person whose name is written on the dotted line. But hey, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, isn’t it?
It is challenging to cover yet another story about the Ram 1500 TRX and not mention the engine, which truly is the icing on the cake. You are looking at the same mill powering the Hellcat range, in case you forgot, namely the 6.2-liter V8, assisted by a big supercharger. In the high-riding vehicle, it pumps out 702 hp (712 ps/524 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, and it is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
For a model that tips the scales at 7,800 pounds (3,538 kg), and has a towing capacity rated at 8,100 lbs (3,674 kg), the 1500 TRX is capable of some impressive straight-line performance. Ram claims that from naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs 4.5 seconds. At 118 mph (190 kph), the top speed isn’t something to write home about, but it is still more than enough for pretty much anyone.