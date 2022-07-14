Ram 1500 TRX Finally Gets the Upgrades It Deserves, Meet the Apocalypse 6x6 Juggernaut

The world of six-wheel drive beasts has just grown to include the Apocalypse 6x6 Juggernaut. Truth be told, it was originally unveiled last week, but the company behind it, which has other similar models in its portfolio, based on the Jeep Gladiator, and Ford Bronco, has now detailed it, releasing an extensive image gallery at the same time.
Made by Apocalypse 6x6, and dubbed the Juggernaut, this heavily-modified Ram 1500 TRX boasts all sorts of visual and technical upgrades. The most noticeable is the extra rear axle obviously, which enhances traction on arduous terrains.
Boasting a permanent six-wheel drive system, the Juggernaut rides on new wheels, hugged by 40-inch tires. It has independent front suspension, locking differentials, Dana 60 axles, and special driving modes, named the Sport, Drag Race, Baja, Rocks, and Mud.
Looking similar to the Tesla Cybertruck due shape of the back end, which comprises an electrically-operated tonneau cover, the project features hand-made steel bumpers, big wheel arches, custom front and rear ends, extra lights, and a few other gizmos. A dual exhaust system is on deck, and optionally, it can be fitted with a 100-gallon (378.5-liter) auxiliary fuel tank. Apocalypse 6x6 says that the high-performance cooling system has been designed for hot climates.
Leather upholstery bedecks the cockpit of the Juggernaut, and it also gets a 12-inch infotainment system, digital rearview camera, heated and cooled seats, panoramic sunroof, and Harman Kardon audio. A host of driver assistance gear is present, including the blind spot monitor and bird's eye-view camera system. The tuner claims that it sports “the largest rear bench seat in the industry anywhere.”
A power boost lifts the output of the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 from the standard 702 to no less than 850 horsepower, a much needed upgrade considering that the Juggernaut, which has a 20,000-pound (9,072-kg) towing capacity, is bigger, and therefore heavier.
