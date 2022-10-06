DeVonta Smith's Tuned Ram 1500 TRX Goes for Gold

Not all athletes dream of owning the fastest, rarest, and most expensive vehicles on Earth. Some settle for trucks, albeit not the ordinary ones, and the Ram 1500 TRX is certainly not your run-of-the-mill workhorse.
A stock example simply wouldn’t cut it for DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver, so he decided to make it stand out a bit more. Thus, the 23-year-old athlete’s Ram 1500 TRX has received a few exterior modifications for show-and-tell purposes.
The full matte wrap, exterior logos in gold, and privacy windows are some of the highlights of this pickup, and certainly not the only ones, as the icing on the cake came from Forgiato. Yep, we’re talking about those gold wheels, with a turbine-like pattern, shod in a set of chunky rubber. The alloys measure 22 inches in diameter and spin around similarly-finished brake calipers.
We don’t know if DeVonta Smith did anything else to his Ram 1500 TRX, especially when it comes to the oily bits. However, it’s not like this model is in dire need of an upgrade in this department, as it is very powerful and fast (for a truck) without anyone messing around with the engine.
Powering it is the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, delivering 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. Officially, the 1500 TRX needs just 4.5 seconds from zero to 60 mph (0-97 kph), and it will run out of breath at 118 mph (190 kph).
It is available with a whole bunch of accessories straight from the factory and rides on 35-inch all-terrain tires. Saying no to all the optional extras means paying a minimum of $80,590 before destination, handling, and dealer fees for a brand-new Ram 1500 TRX. The regular 1500, on the other hand, carries an MSRP of $37,090 for the 2023 model year, going up to at least $63,275 for the range-topping Limited.
