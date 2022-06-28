Ram 1500 TRX Officially Arrives in Australia, You'll Never Guess the Starting Price

The Ram 1500 TRX has officially touched down in Australia through the official importer of the brand’s models, Ram Trucks Australia, and the first batch is sold out.
Coming to reign super pickup world, it features all the things that have made it highly desirable in overseas markets, including the unique suspension with active damping inspired by desert off-road racers, full-time active transfer case, functional hood scoop, fender flares, 18-inch wheels wrapped in 325/65 Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires, and more.
Opening the door will reveal what Ram claims to be “the most spacious interior in the segment,” with flat-bottom steering wheel, aluminum paddle shifters, USB charging ports, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, drive mode selector, and others. The Uconnect 5C NAV infotainment system, with a 12-inch display, is standard, and so is the 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio. Drivers are assisted by a range of safety gear, such as reversing camera, blind spot monitoring, ready alert braking, adaptive cruise control, and full-speed forward collision warning plus.
“When we first started this brand in Australia people said it couldn’t be done. Our robust planning, development, remanufacturing, and testing program in conjunction with our local and global partners at Stellantis’ RAM Trucks International has produced a range of vehicles which have successfully built-up strong demand for full-size pick-up trucks in Australia and New Zealand,” said the National Manager of Ram Trucks Australia, Jeff Barber.
Powering the Ram 1500 TRX Down Under is the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, which pumps out 523 kW (711 ps / 701 hp) at 6,100 rpm, and 882 Nm (650 lb-ft) of torque at 4,200 rpm. Everything is transferred to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the truck to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, and a 190 kph (118 mph) top speed. As for the pricing, you are looking at an RRP of AU$199,950 (equal to US$138,502), and the only option available, the full-length panoramic sunroof, bumps it by AU$10,000 (US$6,927).
Opening the door will reveal what Ram claims to be “the most spacious interior in the segment,” with flat-bottom steering wheel, aluminum paddle shifters, USB charging ports, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, drive mode selector, and others. The Uconnect 5C NAV infotainment system, with a 12-inch display, is standard, and so is the 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio. Drivers are assisted by a range of safety gear, such as reversing camera, blind spot monitoring, ready alert braking, adaptive cruise control, and full-speed forward collision warning plus.
“When we first started this brand in Australia people said it couldn’t be done. Our robust planning, development, remanufacturing, and testing program in conjunction with our local and global partners at Stellantis’ RAM Trucks International has produced a range of vehicles which have successfully built-up strong demand for full-size pick-up trucks in Australia and New Zealand,” said the National Manager of Ram Trucks Australia, Jeff Barber.
Powering the Ram 1500 TRX Down Under is the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, which pumps out 523 kW (711 ps / 701 hp) at 6,100 rpm, and 882 Nm (650 lb-ft) of torque at 4,200 rpm. Everything is transferred to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the truck to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, and a 190 kph (118 mph) top speed. As for the pricing, you are looking at an RRP of AU$199,950 (equal to US$138,502), and the only option available, the full-length panoramic sunroof, bumps it by AU$10,000 (US$6,927).