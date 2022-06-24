Ram 1500 TRX Gets New Boots, Temporarily Puts the Tarmac Life Behind It for a Photoshoot

Is there such thing as having too many stories on one particular vehicle? Well, if that ride is exciting, then that’s obviously a big ‘no,’ as we’re all car guys and gals here, aren’t we?
That said, let’s give a warm welcome to the head-turning Ram 1500 TRX pictured in the gallery above. The super truck has paid a visit to the Vossen gym for a proper leg workout, and it looks more muscular than the stock offering.
Both stylish and practical, the wheel and tire combo has been highlighted in a photoshoot, with the pickup leaving the asphalt behind it to have its pictures taken on a dirt road, next to a corn field. As for the alloys on which it sits, they are dubbed the HF6-4, and they feature a six-lug, Y-spoke design.
Made especially for trucks and SUVs, they are offered in three different sizes, 20, 22, and 24 inches in diameter, priced from $2,596, $2,996, and $3,396 respectively for the complete set, bar the custom finishes. These include three shades, the Anthracite, Satin Silver, and Satin Bronze, complementing the color palette that comprises five standard ones, too, the Satin Black, Gloss Black, Tinted Gloss Black, Terra Bronze, and Matte Gunmetal. The rubber will set you back more Benjamins.
Exclusivity is not guaranteed by going for the HF6-4 alloys, as these have already been fitted to a ton of high-riders. Thus, besides the Ram 1500 TRX in question, vehicles such as the Cadillac Escalade, Mitsubishi Pajero, Toyota Land Cruiser, Hilux, Tacoma, GMC Yukon, Ford F-150, Bronco, Chevrolet Tahoe, Jeep Wagoneer, Lincoln Navigator, Hummer H3, and many others have them too. You can check out the image galleries of the aforementioned vehicles here, and while you’re at it, you could also tell us which one’s your favorite. For me, it is obviously the pictured Ram 1500 TRX.
Both stylish and practical, the wheel and tire combo has been highlighted in a photoshoot, with the pickup leaving the asphalt behind it to have its pictures taken on a dirt road, next to a corn field. As for the alloys on which it sits, they are dubbed the HF6-4, and they feature a six-lug, Y-spoke design.
Made especially for trucks and SUVs, they are offered in three different sizes, 20, 22, and 24 inches in diameter, priced from $2,596, $2,996, and $3,396 respectively for the complete set, bar the custom finishes. These include three shades, the Anthracite, Satin Silver, and Satin Bronze, complementing the color palette that comprises five standard ones, too, the Satin Black, Gloss Black, Tinted Gloss Black, Terra Bronze, and Matte Gunmetal. The rubber will set you back more Benjamins.
Exclusivity is not guaranteed by going for the HF6-4 alloys, as these have already been fitted to a ton of high-riders. Thus, besides the Ram 1500 TRX in question, vehicles such as the Cadillac Escalade, Mitsubishi Pajero, Toyota Land Cruiser, Hilux, Tacoma, GMC Yukon, Ford F-150, Bronco, Chevrolet Tahoe, Jeep Wagoneer, Lincoln Navigator, Hummer H3, and many others have them too. You can check out the image galleries of the aforementioned vehicles here, and while you’re at it, you could also tell us which one’s your favorite. For me, it is obviously the pictured Ram 1500 TRX.