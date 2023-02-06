This 2024 Audi A6 e-tron Prototype May Be Our First Look at the RS 6 e-tron Sedan

The story of the RS 6 begins a little over two decades ago with the C5. Back then, Audi offered the range-topping version of the A6 both as a four-door sedan and as a five-door station wagon. The current generation is available exclusively in the latter body style, which is intriguing.
There is a market for high-performance sedans, with said market dominated by the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E 63. The latter is available in two body styles. With the next-generation M5, the Munich-based automaker is expected to add a wagon to the mix, because why not?
All three automakers have pledged to become EV-only manufacturers in the mid-term future. Audi will end internal combustion engine development in 2026 to redirect valuable resources into electric vehicle development. Come 2023, every single Audi available in the European Union will feature all-electric propulsion.
The A6 and its high-performance variant will both receive all-electric options. Dubbed e-tron, the zero-emission A6 has been recently spied testing in sub-zero weather, with plenty of camouflage covering every single body panel.
This prototype, however, may be our first look at the yet-unconfirmed sedan body style of the RS 6 e-tron. The large brake discs and red-painted brake calipers are specific to the German marque’s performance vehicles.
Be it the RS 6 e-tron Sedan or the A6 e-tron Sedan with some hi-po brakes to fool us into hoping for a second body style, this prototype is built around the Premium Platform Electric. Developed by Audi in collaboration with Porsche, the PPE is a modular design that incorporates an 800-volt electrical system. The jump from 400 to 800 volts is critical for both charging speeds and – of course – performance. Capable of charging at up to 270 kW, this platform can accommodate up to 100 kWh worth of batteries and two electric drive units, one for each axle.
Back in July 2021, at the UBS Investor Meeting, the Ingolstadt-based automaker confirmed power and torque outputs of 350 kW and 800 Nm. That’s 469 horsepower and 590 pound-feet, which may be a little underwhelming for certain prospective customers. On the other hand, the RS 6 e-tron is believed to pack anything between 600 and 800 ponies according to hearsay from the rumor mill.
Regardless of how much power and torque is coming to the RS 6 e-tron, this prototype gives non-wagon lovers hope for a second body style. It’s currently unclear if Audi will offer a sedan alongside the five-door station wagon, but it’s clear the RS 6 is going electric. Design boss Marc Lichte confirmed the inevitable only recently. According to him, the RS 6 e-tron was shown to Volkswagen Group managers during a private meeting, managers who reportedly “went crazy” over the upcoming model.
