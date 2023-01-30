Audi Has No Plan to Ditch 'e-tron' Moniker Once All Its Cars Are EVs

Just like other brands, Audi uses a distinctive name for its electric vehicles, at least for now. The same applies to its German rivals, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, who have elected to use Mercedes-EQ and BMW i for theirs. The only question that remains is what will happen to these names once the range becomes EV only. Well, according to Audi, the e-tron name is set to stay even past that moment.

6 photos