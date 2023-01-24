2024 Audi A4 Avant Adds Production Lights and Looks More Stylish Than Ever

It may not feel outdated yet, but the current generation Audi A4 will blow eight candles off its birthday cake this year. The B9 entered production back in 2015, welcoming its mid-cycle refresh three years later, and now the automaker is preparing the B10.
Set to still take on the premium compact establishment by gunning for the likes of the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the new-gen Audi A4 has been in the testing phase for well over a year now, and in the meantime, the camouflage has started to thin. The latest prototype snapped by our man with the cam, which was the Avant (estate), also wore its final production lighting units at both ends.
With its new grille, decorated by the four-ring logo and flanked by the new LED headlights with integrated DRLs, wide central air intake, and vertical side vents, the front bumper on the latest scooped tester looks rather sporty, and contributes to the stylish look of the car. It has flush-mounted door handles, slender taillights that appear to be connected by an illuminated strip, and a rear bumper with integrated diffuser and cutouts on each side for what seem to be the production tailpipes. Think evolutionary rather than revolutionary when it comes to the overall design of the new A4, which builds on the success of its predecessors with new everything.
Expect a large panoramic glass roof on higher specs, and fresh styling for the cabin, with a new dashboard panel that will host the floating infotainment screen, and freestanding digital instrument cluster. Look for slimmer air vents, new steering wheel, and center console hosting a gear shifter similar to that of the Q4. To no one’s surprise, the new-gen Audi A4 will feature the latest technology and safety gear, and the automaker will sprinkle it with ambient lighting, comfortable seats at the front, and new upholstery and trim, with leather obviously reserved for the more expensive models that will sit at the top of the range.
Speaking of high-end versions, the S4 and RS 4 will live on, although the latter will be reserved to the five-door body style obviously. Plug-in hybrid powertrains will be included too, next to a host of gasoline units. Chances are that Europe will get one or two diesel engines, and it is likely that this new generation A4 will be the last of its kind to feature low-revving mills. Mind you, exact details surrounding the firepower are still unknown, and will probably remain so until Audi will officially lift the curtain for the car. Speaking of which, it has been reported that the new A4 is due in the coming months, maybe launching as a 2024 model in the United States.
On a final note, there is a rumor circulating that claims that Audi will drop the sedan version of the next-gen A4, and that its role will be taken over by the A5 Sportback. We reached out to the company, and we will be updating this story or writing a new one depending on what they have to say about it.
