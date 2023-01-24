2023 Audi Activesphere Concept Teased As Sedan and Crossover Mash Up

Audi is further dipping its fingers into the crossover coupe bowl by readying a zero-emission concept, the Activesphere, that will further thin the line between high-riders and traditional sedans. Teased on the company’s official channels yet again, the study is due in two days from now, on January 26, at 7:00 p.m. CET (1:00 p.m. EST), but then again, we already knew that from one of their previous announcements.
The new Activesphere Concept will follow in the footsteps of the previous three ‘sphere’ cars, namely the Skysphere, the Grandsphere, and the Urbansphere. The former is a pretty roadster, the latter a battery-electric minivan, and the middle one a sedan with rear coach doors. As for the Activesphere, as we already mentioned, it will be a mix between a sedan and a crossover coupe.
“Taken together, the sphere concept cars illustrate Audi’s vision for the premium mobility of tomorrow,” the German premium car manufacturer explains. They also refer to the new concept as being “the ideal companion for ambitious outdoor adventures,” one that “offers drivers ultimate freedom” by “tackling a wide range of activities, including water sports, skiing, golf, or challenging mountain driving – all in a car that can take you anywhere.”
New images dropped by the four-ring brand reveal other details about it, such as the rather short hood, rakish windscreen, curvaceous roof that is arched behind the B pillars, and kind of short front and rear overhangs. It also has small headlights, taillights linked together by a light strip, cameras instead of traditional door mirrors, glass roof, generous ground clearance, black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, and big wheels.
Although it has yet to fully open up to the camera, the interior of the Activesphere Concept appears to have a minimalistic design, with seating for four, a big center console separating the front and probably the rear seats too, a simple dashboard layout, and red as the dominating color. Since it is all about the future, chances are that it will get all sorts of eco-friendly materials that will be detailed when the time comes.
Moreover, it will also feature autonomous driving, the automaker claims, maybe sprinkled with various safety systems, and new technology gear. As far as the powertrain goes, Audi has already confirmed that it is battery-electric, without revealing any other details about it. Thus, we don’t know yet if it has one, two, or perhaps more motors, and how much power is unleashed via the right pedal, though we suspect that it features all-wheel drive. Mind you, all details will be announced on Wednesday, when the Activesphere is scheduled to be shown to the world, and in the meantime, you can take a closer look at it in the teaser images shared in the gallery above.
