The Audi Activesphere Concept Is the Fourth Model in Audi's Family of "Sphere" Cars

Audi’s version of the future is one of “progressive luxury,” where a car’s interior becomes a third living space besides home and work. With its “sphere” concept cars, the brand aims to turn your everyday automobile into an experience device that plays a bigger role than simple transportation.
If you’re not familiar with Audi’s “sphere” concept cars, here’s a rundown:
The skysphere is a two-door convertible with a variable wheelbase that can either be a GT or a sports car, depending on how you feel that day.
The grandsphere is a 17.6 ft (5.3 m)-long sedan, and the urbansphere is a “lounge on wheels and a mobile office.”
They’re set to appear together through Aug. 21 at the Monterey Car Week.
With every “sphere” concept, the Bavarian automaker emphasizes the interior of the car, making the best use of technology and design to provide immersive life experiences while on the go.
Besides being all-electric, they’re all designed with automated driving capabilities in mind. But the sphere family will expand soon, as Audi just announced there’s a fourth concept car on the way – the activesphere, which is set to debut at the beginning of 2023.
While the grandsphere is like flying first class in a private jet for the road, the skysphere offers both a sports and a grand touring experience, and the urbansphere provides “the largest interior space of any Audi to date.”
With the new activesphere, customers will enjoy “maximum variability for an active lifestyle – both on and off-road.”
Other than that, the brand isn’t saying too much about the new concept car.
With limited insight about this fourth car, a wild assumption could be the activesphere will have similar functionalities to the skysphere, with adjustable ground clearance to switch between on and off-road modes.
But we’ll have to keep an eye on future news from Audi to see how it ultimately turns out.
