Android Auto 8.7 Causes One Popular Feature to Go Missing

New Android Auto versions typically come with further polishing and improvements, but in the case of build 8.7, this doesn’t seem to be the case for some users out there.
This is because Android Auto 8.7 appears to cause the weather information displayed in the status bar to go missing for a reason that’s rather impossible to determine at this point.
If you’re a long-time Android Auto user, you probably know that the current temperature and the weather conditions displayed in the status bar are one of the most popular features among Google users.
On the other hand, it’s not a secret that the weather information comes and goes every once in a while, and the reason for this odd behavior has never been determined.
Back in October, the glitch appeared to become a little bit more widespread, with tens of users complaining on Google’s forums that the weather information was no longer available.
The search company itself acknowledged the problem but came up with a solution rather fast, so later the same month, Android Auto was updated with a fix for this mysterious bug.
The applied fix didn’t bring things back to normal for all users. This is why new Android Auto updates were rather anticipated releases, especially as the weather information enjoys such impressive popularity on the platform.
Fast forward to January, and here’s Android Auto 8.7 finally rolling out to the stable channel.
But according to some of those who installed this update, not only that it doesn’t fix the missing weather temperature glitch but actually causes the feature to go missing for others. For the time being, it’s not very clear if the issue is widespread, but some of the users who installed the update explain that going back to previous versions of the app temporarily restores the weather data.
“The new version just appeared on my phone today. The first thing that I noticed was the missing WX and temperature. Very important to me,” someone explains after installing Android Auto 8.7 on their Android devices. “The weather is not fixed. It works when I uninstall and reinstall for one use then it doesn't. And it continues to drop often,” another user continues.
Unfortunately, no workaround is known to exist, especially because the weather forecast in Android Auto is powered by server data provided by Google itself. This means the search giant itself is the one that should look into what’s happening, but at this point, it’s not known if the investigation is still underway or not.
The rollout of Android Auto 8.7 is currently happening in stages through the Google Play Store, but given the most recent complaints, holding back the update might be a good idea if the weather information is a critical feature for you.
