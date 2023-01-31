The Audi Grandsphere Concept Will Enter Production As the 2024 Audi A8 e-tron

We always knew that the stunning Grandsphere concept would influence the design of the upcoming Audi A8. Nevertheless, design boss Marc Lichte confirmed that Audi’s flagship sedan would adopt the Grandsphere design with few modifications. This marks a radical overhaul of the A8 design, which has remained very conservative so far.
Audi is among the few carmakers that have not gone wild with the design of its cars. Sober and often understated, Audi’s design has always been evolutionary rather than revolutionary. This is not always a good thing, as demonstrated by the A8’s sluggish sales. Fear not, though, Audi is now preparing to make radical changes to the design of its cars, and the four “sphere” concepts have offered a glimpse into the future.
For the Audi A8, this might be more than a glimpse, as revealed by Marc Lichte to Autocar. If you think the Grandsphere design is too much for an Audi flagship, you better prepare for the unthinkable because it will get into production almost unchanged. Consider it a “very concrete” teaser for what the 2024 Audi A8 would look like. Audi describes it as the closest of the four sphere concepts to a future production model.
The Grandsphere is akin to a private jet for the road and is said to have been designed from the inside out with autonomous driving in mind. The steering wheel and the pedals retract into the bulkhead when driving autonomously. This feature would most likely be missing on the 2024 Audi A8, considering that Audi and parent Volkswagen Group missed the AD train when its Cariad software subsidiary derailed plans to develop autonomous driving software.
That’s a good reason why the Grandsphere interior has little chance of making it into the upcoming A8. We will most likely see a more conservative approach, but still heavily influenced by the concept’s cabin. Expect very few physical buttons and fewer screens, following a similar trend throughout the auto industry that started with the Tesla Model 3.
The Audi Grandsphere concept is a tad longer than the current A8, even when considering the long-wheelbase version. At 5.35 meters (211 inches) long, the concept features a long bonnet and a four-door GT silhouette. Expect the radical shape at the rear to be toned down a bit, although the rest of the body might make it into production untouched.
The 2024 Audi A8 luxury sedan will be built on Audi’s new PPE platform, co-developed with Porsche, and feature a high-performance electric powertrain. Audi has several models planned on this platform besides the A8, including the Audi Q6 e-tron, A4 e-tron, and A6 e-tron. The A8 will also get the e-tron moniker, emphasizing its electric powertrain.
The PPE platform (aka Premium Platform Electric) will debut on the Porsche Macan EV as soon as Porsche deems the software fit for commercial launch. The sports car manufacturer had said that the Macan EV development was over, but the software was still in the works following the Cariad blunder. Macan EV’s powertrain features a dual-motor configuration with up to 711 horsepower. The 120-kWh battery could offer more than 466 miles (750 km) of range.
