2025 Audi SQ8 Spied in a Premiere, Looks Very Tamed for a V8-Powered SAC

Audi has shifted into a superior gear when it comes to the testing phase of the facelifted Q8, and besides the normal model, which was spotted in the open yet again, our spies managed to capture the 2025 SQ8 too.
Blink and you might miss the changes compared to the Q8 models, but they are there nonetheless. One of the best ways to tell the two apart is to count the exhaust tips, as the sportier one has four of them. Moreover, it also features a different bumper design, with a revised lower part, and a new grille pattern flanked by the same headlights as the ones fitted to the lesser variants.
Besides the quad exhaust tips, we cannot spot any changes out back for now, but that is likely due to the trippy vinyl stickers. For one, the bumper should be all-new, and so should the diffuser piece attached to it. We’d also look for the ‘SQ8’ logo on the left-hand side of the tailgate. The wheels equipping this tester were identical to those of the previously-scooped prototypes, but in this case, they likely have beefier brakes behind them.
On the inside, the facelifted SQ8 should have a pair of sporty seats up front, with more side bolstering, and integrated headrests. It will feature more upscale upholstery and trim compared to the normal Q8 versions, and the cockpit will be decorated by the usual amount of ‘S’ logos. Elsewhere, it might get new software for the digital dials and infotainment system, unless the four-ring brand is planning new units all together, and probably a new steering wheel. However, that’s just our opinion, and it hasn’t been backed up by any spy shots at the moment, so it should be taken with a pinch of salt.
Expect the same engine under the hood, which is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with an electric-powered compressor to keep the turbo lag in check. Working in concert with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, the mill is currently rated at 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque in the current SQ8. The model has a top speed electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph), and needs 4.3 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from rest. Chances are the updated one will be equally powerful and just as fast, albeit we wouldn’t be surprised if they make it a bit less polluting.
With its 591 hp (600 ps/441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), and the ability to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds, the RS Q8 will still sit at the top of the family, which is otherwise rumored to premiere sometime next year, arriving at dealers in the U.S. for the 2025MY.
