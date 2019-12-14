The Carnage of Metal, Flesh and Magnets of 6 Underground

2020 Audi SQ7 vs. SQ8: What's the Difference Between the V8 TDI Monsters?

Audi is one of the few automakers that have a history of super-large and powerful diesel engines. It even developed an R8 V12 TDI supercar prototype , which sounds like a joke now but was really interesting at the time. 3 photos



Both have the same engine, a monster 4.0 TDI with double turbochargers and an electric supercharger for filling out the boost gaps. When it came out a couple of years ago, this technology is groundbreaking, and it's still the best German diesel SUV setup. Sorry BMW X5 M50d!



Anyway, unlike the Q7, the SQ7 looked perfectly fine, cool even. But Audi went ahead and gave it a mid-life facelift, as all the good automakers do. It's time to look at the 2020 SQ7 alongside the SQ8 and figure out if it's worth spending more on the latter.



In theory, the SQ8 is a sportier-looking machine. We want to argue with that statement, but it's so true. This is a hard thing to explain with words, but the model is simply better put together.



With the SQ7, you're not only getting money, but also space. That's right, the cheaper car can be more practical, though, for most situations, either of these will be good. Another important advantage is the third row of seats. They're not perfect, but at least you can carry extra kids in an emergency.



From behind the wheel, they're nearly identical. Not only will the driver be able to push from 0 to 62mph in about 4.8 seconds, but he has access to the same large screens after the SQ7's recent update.



