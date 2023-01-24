Ditch the Camo and You Probably Couldn't Tell What's New on the 2025 Audi Q8

The Volkswagen Group, and not only, tends to keep things very simple when it comes to the mid-cycle updates of their products. The same goes for the Audi Q8 too, which was recently spied sporting a few mild revisions on the outside.
Hidden away beneath the vinyl stickers, these obviously revolve around the front and rear ends. The crossover, which is a less practical yet more expensive take on the Q7, has new grille, headlights, and bumper with a slightly cleaner design. Don’t mind the camouflage on the sides, as it is likely there to trick us into thinking that it will get some updates over there too, which it won’t, unless we’re talking about the chrome strip below the doors.
At the back, the bumper looks about the same, and it retains the reflectors too, for now anyway. The diffuser appears to be on the smaller side, and it still incorporates the tailpipes – or the fake trim. The tailgate does not seem to have been updated whatsoever, and it still incorporates the license plate holder, with the four-ring emblem likely sitting above it. One thing that should be new here is the taillight signature, and we can see that they have a different pattern. The model’s name and the ‘quattro’ logo should still decorate the tailgate.
Audi is believed to upgrade the interior of the crossover coupe too, with emphasis on the infotainment and digital dials, and maybe on the technology, connectivity, and comfort gizmos. The brand’s rival to the likes of the BMW X6, Mercedes GLE Coupe, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and Range Rover Sport is also expected to feature new upholstery and trim options, and perhaps other novelties inside. Still, no one who is not directly involved in its development, or who hasn’t seen the cockpit in all its glory, can tell you anything about them for the time being.
It is possible that the engine options will carry over, though we suspect that Audi could further launch additional partially electrified powertrains, either mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids, or perhaps both. The SQ8 will still be part of the lineup, just the RS Q8, and the latter will still sit at the top of the range in terms of power, performance, and price. The role of the battery-electric variant has already been taken by the Q8 e-tron, so you should not expect a zero-emission Q8, as it wouldn’t make any sense.
The facelifted Audi Q8 is understood to premiere sometime next year, and by then, the model will be six years old. It is possible that the ones destined for the United States will arrive at dealers as 2025 models, and they should be a bit more expensive than the current one, which starts at $72,800 before destination.
